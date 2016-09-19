King ponders GoFundMe to counteract incoming fine

Marquette King was determined to save a touchdown at any cost on Sunday. Not Last Boy Scout-level at any cost, but the dude was pretty set on stopping Falcons return man Eric Weems from reaching the end zone.
King, who's a punter in name but a hybrid tight end in size and spirit, accelerated behind Weems and brought the returner to the ground with a horse-collar tackle. King was flagged on the play, but the Falcons stalled on the short field and settled for a 20-yard field goal from Matt Bryant.
The Raiders still lost the game, but King hopes saving four points could lead to some generosity from Silver And Black fanatics.
I'll mention here that in February, King signed a five-year, $16.5 million contract with Oakland that included $7.75 million guaranteed. If you support this man's GoFundMe, I will personally Bad Robot your account, remove the donation and keep it for myself.
Consider yourself warned.