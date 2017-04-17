Khalil Mack trending wrong way in offseason workouts

Khalil Mack is the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Has success at this level started to go to his head?
Decide for yourself.
Troubling, and it shines a light on the basic problem with today's superstar. Nobody wants to put in the work. This offseason, Mack took off two days. Next year it will be three. By 2045, it will be a whole month. A month!
If the Raiders are smart, they cut their losses ASAP. Maybe they can get a late-round draft pick, assuming there's a team out there willing to take on a linebacker who pins his shortcomings on his own mother. Unbelievable.