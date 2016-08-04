Kevin White: Cutler is like pretty girl with no makeup

On Wednesday, we heard from the Bennett brothers, Michael and Martellus, who each had critical things to say about the Bears quarterback. Michael Bennett went as far to call Cutler the NFL's worst passer. Cutler didn't have much to say in reply, but he should take some solace in knowing there are some people on the pro-Jay side of things.
People like Kevin White. The 2015 first-round pick has yet to play a down in the NFL, missing all of his rookie season due to a leg injury. But White has been around the team enough to form a very different opinion of his quarterback. In fact, White believes it is incumbent upon him and other Bears to resuscitate Cutler's image.
"We need to clean Jay's name up. He has a bad rep for no reason and I don't like it," White told Sports Illustrated's Ben Baskin. "I came in and everyone was telling me, 'Jay's an a--hole, you're going to hate Cutler.' I was like, I want to get to know this dude first. And it's just not true at all. None of it.
"Jay is like the pretty girl that doesn't wear makeup and doesn't go out, so nobody really knows that she's pretty."
It should be noted that White's comments were made in June, and were not in response to the Bennett barbs. (You can read Baskin's profile on White's comeback right here). But it's still an illuminating quote and a good reminder that the Cutler verdict, while seemingly overwhelming, is not unanimous.
By the way, White is essentially saying Cutler is Laney Boggs from She's All That. Get out the red dress and send Smokin' Jay to the top of the staircase!