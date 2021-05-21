Justin Herbert's big challenge in Year 2? Overcoming the 'worst thing' for young QBs: coordinator turnover

"With any play-caller and quarterback, it takes time to get to know each other," said a veteran offensive play-caller, who requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak for the story. "Veteran players at least have a foundation of experience and a foundation of how to manage certain situations -- maybe it's a two-minute drive or something that comes up in the red zone, whereas with these young guys, they spend so much time trying to learn the language and the verbiage and the specifics of the scheme that it takes away from what I think is critical to playing the position at a high level, which is fundamentals such as footwork and setup. That lack of fundamentals limits their ability to play at the level they're capable of -- or have played at in the past."

The biggest concern among many coaches with young quarterbacks is putting too much on their plate, thereby creating paralysis by analysis. They want the players to be able to feel the game as well as think it. One QB coach said plays often are won or lost before the ball is snapped. It depends on a player's ability to process pre-snap information, such as defensive formation, linebacker alignment, blitzes and hot reads.

"If you're distracted at all before the ball is snapped, you have little to no chance once the ball is snapped," said a veteran quarterbacks coach who has called plays on both the NFL and college levels. "Good quarterbacks, they're really just going through the process of elimination pre-snap, so if it's a situation where you're still deliberating what you have on a play or why we're calling it when the ball is snapped, it can be detrimental. If your quarterback is distracted by anything pre-snap, other than where he should throw the football, you've got real issues. Now they're taking confirmation hitches, which happens when you're not grounded in a mastery of your system."

The most head-scratching change, according to coaches and personnel people around the league, was the Chargers letting nearly their entire offensive staff go after firing head coach Anthony Lynn. The move raised eyebrows because their quarterback, Justin Herbert, was the Offensive Rookie of the Year last season, racking up more completions and touchdown passes than any rookie in league history.

"Doesn't make sense," said one veteran coach. "I was shocked the offensive staff and play-caller weren't retained."