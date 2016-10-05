Justin Forsett pitches his services with help of Twitter

Justin Forsett needs a job. And he's willing to travel all roads -- conventional and otherwise -- to find it.
One day after Forsett and the Ravens reached a "mutual" decision to end his employment, the running back hit Twitter with a very strong pitch for his services.
Before you disregard that last part as superfluous, remember that Blaine Gabbert is currently the staring quarterback of an NFL team. Looks can take you places in this world!
Forsett averaged just 3.2 yards per carry in limited time with the Ravens, but isn't too far removed from a 1,200-yard campaign in 2014. That past pedigree, combined with his unstoppable hotness, should get him employed as a depth back somewhere.
Also, anyone whose Twitter avatar doubles as the greatest pun in social media history is OK with me. Call Justin Forsett now.