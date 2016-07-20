Josh Norman can only 'laugh' at Beckham 'relevant' dig

Football is coming. Until then, let's go ahead and document the final death rattle in the offseason war of words between Odell Beckham Jr. and Josh Norman.
As you may be aware, Beckham said in the latest edition of GQ that Norman signed with the Redskins in a desperate bid to remain "relevant." In Beckham's mind, joining a team in the same division as the Giants was a tacit admission that Norman needs Beckham to keep himself on the national grid.
"If I wasn't playing him twice a year, maybe people wouldn't bring it up as much," Beckham said. "But now it'll be a lot more media attention for him, attention that I don't really look for, attention I don't really need. The reason that he's become so relevant is because of me."
Norman was perplexed by the opinion of his rival.
"I don't even know how you respond to that other than laugh," Norman told Business Insider (via The Washington Post). "I don't know what you get out of that. I don't know, man. There's a time when people who honor themselves will fall short, so when that day comes, we'll just see."
There's a time when people who honor themselves will fall short. I hope Josh Norman talks like Michael Caine in The Dark Knight Rises from now on.