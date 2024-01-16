John Schneider is in charge of coaching staff, personnel for first time as Seahawks GM

The Seahawks appeared down and out after a four-game losing streak between Weeks 11-14 dropped them to 6-7, but Seattle won three of its last four, including two on game-winning drives, to reach the cusp of a second consecutive playoff berth as the NFC's No. 7 seed.

Instead, they finished in the eighth spot, the first team out -- but the future remains bright nonetheless.

Both of their 2023 first-round draft picks were slam dunks. Cornerback Devon Witherspoon looked the part of a No. 5 overall pick and is in the running for Defensive Rookie of the Year, while wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba came on late and finished with 63 receptions for 628 yards and four touchdowns to round out Seattle's WR trio of Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, who will still be just 26 when the 2024 season begins.

The team's burgeoning running back committee is made up of two 23-year-olds, Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet.

Seattle's interception leader with four on the season, Julian Love, and one of the defensive leaders in the middle, Jordyn Brooks will be 26 like Metcalf at the start of training camp next season.

Schneider knows the talented group fell below expectations. He admitted as much to open his news conference: "We're all here today because we underachieved in 2023. We all did."

Regardless, the foundation is there.

Schneider's goal now, with considerably more control, will be to nail the next pick for head coach, ensure the coaching staff is where it needs to be and continue arming the Seahawks with playmakers.

With veteran leadership like quarterback Geno Smith on the offense and potentially Bobby Wagner in charge of the defense once again -- should he return for a 13th year and stick with the Seahawks -- Seattle has the right combination of youth and experience to return in 2024 and make some noise.