John Fox ices Memphis kicker at Senior Bowl

The Chicago Bears coach spent all week in Mobile, Ala. coaching up the North team in preparation for Saturday's Senior Bowl, the annual pre-draft collegiate showcase used by scouts and coaches to judge how certain players will perform at the next level.
Fox took that philosophy to the max on Saturday when he put Memphis kicker Jake Elliott on ice at the end of the first half.
For what it's worth, Elliott made the 37-yard field goal, once again proving that icing the kicker is stupid and has run its course as a strategy.
Fox hasn't been to the playoffs since his Denver Broncos dropped a home Divisional Round game to Indianapolis in 2014 and the Bears might not be getting there any time soon. So maybe the skipper was hungry for a little post-season drama in his life.
On a side note, kudos to NFL Network's Mike Mayock for his golden response to Fox's chicanery, a phrase that will almost certainly become Mobile's new city motto: "We're icing now in Mobile."