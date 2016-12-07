Joe Buck once called a touchdown while in mid-pee

Joe Buck continued the publicity tour of his new book Tuesday with a stop on the Dave Dameshek Football Program.
To this point, the best tidbit gleaned from the long promotional cycle was Buck's audacious admission that a hair plug addiction nearly cost him his broadcasting career. Buck told a less harrowing, but still entertaining, tale to Dameshek and Co., explaining how he once called a touchdown on live television while going No. 1.
As a member of Pee-Shy Nation, I can empathize with Buck's plight during the commercial break. MJD's insight about league personnel literally staring at your stuff during random drug tests actually made my skin crawl. Just suspend me and let's all move on.