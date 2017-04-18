Jimmy Graham flew cross-country in an Army Beaver

Jimmy Graham has everyone in the Seahawks locker room beat on the subject of "Do anything fun during your time off?"
The Pro Bowl tight end arrived in Seattle for the start of OTAs in a ride that puts his teammate's souped-up whips to shame.
Graham is a certified pilot (thankfully) who took full advantage of the freedom of a rehab-free offseason. ESPN reported that Graham spoke last year of the frustration of not being able to fly while he recovered from the serious knee injury and subsequent surgery that wrecked his 2015 season.
Your move, Gronk.