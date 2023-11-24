Jets WR Allen Lazard a healthy scratch vs. Dolphins

A bad first season in New York for Allen Lazard got worse.
The Jets receiver is a healthy scratch for the Prime Video Black Friday bout versus the Miami Dolphins, the team announced.
In the offseason, Lazard inked a four-year, $44 million contract with the Jets, including $22 million guaranteed, with the expectation he'd continue catching passes from Aaron Rodgers. The former MVP went down just three snaps into the season, and the receiver has floundered from there.
In 10 games, Lazard has generated 20 catches on 41 targets for 290 yards and a TD -- not exactly what Gang Green expected when signing the former Packer. The 27-year-old struggles to create separation and has four drops on the season -- his 9.8 drop percentage is second worst among all receivers with at least 30 targets, per Next Gen Stats.
Lazard's inability to be a consistent threat opposite Garrett Wilson has allowed defenses to key on the star second-year receiver without fear of getting burned by other options.
For a team trying to remain on the fringe of the playoff picture, making Lazard a healthy scratch is the latest admission that the offseason moves at the position didn't work out for GM Joe Douglas. Earlier this season, the Jets shipped out little-used receiver Mecole Hardman for pennies on the dollar.
There is plenty of blame to go around in New York for the dismal offense the Jets have displayed in 2023.
With Lazard out Friday, the Jets will presumably look to get rookie Xavier Gipson more touches. With the lack of wide receiver threats, it seems logical that Gang Green could deploy more two-TE and two-RB looks against the Dolphins.