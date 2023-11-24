Jets WR Allen Lazard a healthy scratch vs. Dolphins

In 10 games, Lazard has generated 20 catches on 41 targets for 290 yards and a TD -- not exactly what Gang Green expected when signing the former Packer. The 27-year-old struggles to create separation and has four drops on the season -- his 9.8 drop percentage is second worst among all receivers with at least 30 targets, per Next Gen Stats.

Lazard's inability to be a consistent threat opposite Garrett Wilson has allowed defenses to key on the star second-year receiver without fear of getting burned by other options.

For a team trying to remain on the fringe of the playoff picture, making Lazard a healthy scratch is the latest admission that the offseason moves at the position didn't work out for GM Joe Douglas. Earlier this season, the Jets shipped out little-used receiver Mecole Hardman for pennies on the dollar.

There is plenty of blame to go around in New York for the dismal offense the Jets have displayed in 2023.