Around the NFL

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers says it wasn't his idea to be activated: 'I asked to be put on IR'

Published: Dec 27, 2023 at 07:45 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

When the New York Jets activated Aaron Rodgers from injured reserve, even though he will not play the rest of the season, it cost Gang Green a roster spot. Ultimately, fullback Nick Bawden was cut and later signed to the practice squad.

During his Tuesday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers underscored that it wasn't his idea to take up a roster spot. The QB assumed he'd revert to injured reserve at the close of his 21-day window.

"I assumed I was gonna go on IR. I asked to be put on IR," Rodgers said via the New York Post. "There was a conversation, 'Do you want to practice,' and I said, 'Not at the expense of somebody getting cut.' I know how this works. I didn't feel like I needed to practice to continue my rehab. I could do on-the-field stuff on the side.

"But obviously I got overruled there, maybe it is what it is. That was an interesting situation."

Related Links

The Jets opened Rodgers' practice window on Nov. 29, hoping they could push into contention and perhaps the former MVP might be able to play this season. When the Jets were eliminated from postseason contention, Rodgers conceded he wouldn't be healthy enough to play this season. From there, New York could either shut him down for the year after the 21-day window closed or activate him, allowing him to keep practicing. Surprisingly, the Jets opted for the latter.

"I called Nick right away, just said, 'I hope you know this isn't coming from me. I asked them to put me on IR,'" Rodgers said.

As a vested veteran who was on the opening day roster, Bawden's $1.1 million salary for 2023 was guaranteed. After he cleared waivers, the fullback was signed to the practice squad and elevated for Sunday's game against Washington -- although he didn't play due to a knee injury. Ultimately, it was corner Kalon Barnes who lost his job, getting cut from the practice squad to make room for Bawden.

Head coach Robert Saleh confirmed that it wasn't Rodgers' idea to get activated to the roster.

"He expressed concern about taking somebody else's roster spot," Saleh said. "But we had roster flexibility and the ability to [activate him], so we did."

Rodgers will be able to practice the balance of the season, which for the eliminated Jets ends on January 7.

Related Content

news

Texans claim safety Kareem Jackson off waivers from Broncos

Veteran defensive back Kareem Jackson has been claimed via waivers from the Broncos by the Texans, according to the league's transaction wire.
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 17 of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com breaks down the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

'Hard Knocks' details Dolphins FB Alec Ingold's rescue of Raheem Mostert's milestone football

The sixth episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks: In Season" with the Miami Dolphins documents Raheem Mostert's 19th scrimmage touchdown this season, including a moment where he loses the ball after spiking it against the New York Jets.
news

Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson out for season with ACL, MCL injury

Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell announced Tuesday that TE T.J. Hockenson suffered season-ending injuries to both his ACL and MCL.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 16 game of 2023 season

NFL.com breaks down the best moments to stream on NFL+ from each Week 16 game of the 2023 season.
news

Steelers' Mike Tomlin: Mason Rudolph currently slated to be starting QB on Sunday vs. Seahawks

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that the Steelers remain in the same position as last week, with Mason Rudolph in line to start Sunday against Seattle as Pittsburgh monitors Kenny Pickett's (ankle) availability as the week progresses.
news

Giants' Brian Daboll mum on starting QB after Tommy DeVito's benching

Giants head coach Brian Daboll declined to say whether Tommy DeVito would be back in the saddle in Week 17 or if New York would go with the veteran Tyrod Taylor to close the season.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on offensive inconsistencies: 'If we clean it up, we can beat anybody'

With two weeks left in the regular season, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes believes there's still time to correct problems plaguing Kansas City's offense.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson puts up 'MVP performance' in Baltimore's beatdown of Niners 

After Monday's win over the San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh said Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had an "MVP performance."
news

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan confident Brock Purdy will bounce back from stinger, four interceptions

After Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, head coach Kyle Shanahan is confident quarterback Brock Purdy will bounce back after suffering a stinger and four interceptions.