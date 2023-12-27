Jets QB Aaron Rodgers says it wasn't his idea to be activated: 'I asked to be put on IR'

The Jets opened Rodgers' practice window on Nov. 29, hoping they could push into contention and perhaps the former MVP might be able to play this season. When the Jets were eliminated from postseason contention, Rodgers conceded he wouldn't be healthy enough to play this season. From there, New York could either shut him down for the year after the 21-day window closed or activate him, allowing him to keep practicing. Surprisingly, the Jets opted for the latter.

"I called Nick right away, just said, 'I hope you know this isn't coming from me. I asked them to put me on IR,'" Rodgers said.

As a vested veteran who was on the opening day roster, Bawden's $1.1 million salary for 2023 was guaranteed. After he cleared waivers, the fullback was signed to the practice squad and elevated for Sunday's game against Washington -- although he didn't play due to a knee injury. Ultimately, it was corner Kalon Barnes who lost his job, getting cut from the practice squad to make room for Bawden.

Head coach Robert Saleh confirmed that it wasn't Rodgers' idea to get activated to the roster.

"He expressed concern about taking somebody else's roster spot," Saleh said. "But we had roster flexibility and the ability to [activate him], so we did."