Jets QB Aaron Rodgers says it wasn't his idea to be activated: 'I asked to be put on IR'

When the New York Jets activated Aaron Rodgers from injured reserve, even though he will not play the rest of the season, it cost Gang Green a roster spot. Ultimately, fullback Nick Bawden was cut and later signed to the practice squad.
During his Tuesday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers underscored that it wasn't his idea to take up a roster spot. The QB assumed he'd revert to injured reserve at the close of his 21-day window.
"I assumed I was gonna go on IR. I asked to be put on IR," Rodgers said via the New York Post. "There was a conversation, 'Do you want to practice,' and I said, 'Not at the expense of somebody getting cut.' I know how this works. I didn't feel like I needed to practice to continue my rehab. I could do on-the-field stuff on the side.
"But obviously I got overruled there, maybe it is what it is. That was an interesting situation."
The Jets opened Rodgers' practice window on Nov. 29, hoping they could push into contention and perhaps the former MVP might be able to play this season. When the Jets were eliminated from postseason contention, Rodgers conceded he wouldn't be healthy enough to play this season. From there, New York could either shut him down for the year after the 21-day window closed or activate him, allowing him to keep practicing. Surprisingly, the Jets opted for the latter.
"I called Nick right away, just said, 'I hope you know this isn't coming from me. I asked them to put me on IR,'" Rodgers said.
As a vested veteran who was on the opening day roster, Bawden's $1.1 million salary for 2023 was guaranteed. After he cleared waivers, the fullback was signed to the practice squad and elevated for Sunday's game against Washington -- although he didn't play due to a knee injury. Ultimately, it was corner Kalon Barnes who lost his job, getting cut from the practice squad to make room for Bawden.
Head coach Robert Saleh confirmed that it wasn't Rodgers' idea to get activated to the roster.
"He expressed concern about taking somebody else's roster spot," Saleh said. "But we had roster flexibility and the ability to [activate him], so we did."
Rodgers will be able to practice the balance of the season, which for the eliminated Jets ends on January 7.