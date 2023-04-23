Jets, Packers recently re-engaged in trade talks surrounding QB Aaron Rodgers

With the 2023 NFL Draft next week, the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers hope to make a trade happen soon.
The Jets and Packers have recently re-engaged in trade talks surrounding quarterback Aaron Rodgers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday afternoon, per sources.
Although a deal is not imminent, both teams are at least talking and hope a deal can be done this week, Rapoport added.
The news comes rolling in at a perfect time with the draft around the corner. The Packers currently hold 10 selections for the draft, while the Jets have a total of six picks. New York hold the No. 13 overall selection, Nos. 42 (from Browns) and 43. One or two of the Jets' picks seem likely to be involved in a Rodgers deal.
Rodgers, 39, has earned 10 Pro Bowl nods in his 18 seasons with Green Bay. Rodgers, a four-time AP MVP winner and Super Bowl champion, intended to play for New York this season.
The latest spark between the Jets and Packers was a couple of weeks ago when Green Bay President Mark Murphy said he couldn't “really get into that” regarding a Rodgers trade.
Earlier this month, Jets GM Joe Douglas gave a positive outlook on Rodgers, saying the quarterback is “gonna be here” with New York before the 2023 season starts.
With a Rodgers deal looking to be done this week, New York and Green Bay should likely have an agreement done before the draft -- if not most likely during the draft.