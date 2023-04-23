Around the NFL

Jets, Packers recently re-engaged in trade talks surrounding QB Aaron Rodgers

Published: Apr 23, 2023 at 03:15 PM
Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

With the 2023 NFL Draft next week, the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers hope to make a trade happen soon.

The Jets and Packers have recently re-engaged in trade talks surrounding quarterback Aaron Rodgers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday afternoon, per sources.

Although a deal is not imminent, both teams are at least talking and hope a deal can be done this week, Rapoport added.

Related Links

The news comes rolling in at a perfect time with the draft around the corner. The Packers currently hold 10 selections for the draft, while the Jets have a total of six picks. New York hold the No. 13 overall selection, Nos. 42 (from Browns) and 43. One or two of the Jets' picks seem likely to be involved in a Rodgers deal.

Rodgers, 39, has earned 10 Pro Bowl nods in his 18 seasons with Green Bay. Rodgers, a four-time AP MVP winner and Super Bowl champion, intended to play for New York this season.

The latest spark between the Jets and Packers was a couple of weeks ago when Green Bay President Mark Murphy said he couldn't “really get into that” regarding a Rodgers trade.

Earlier this month, Jets GM Joe Douglas gave a positive outlook on Rodgers, saying the quarterback is “gonna be here” with New York before the 2023 season starts.

With a Rodgers deal looking to be done this week, New York and Green Bay should likely have an agreement done before the draft -- if not most likely during the draft.

Related Content

news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley on contract talks with New York: 'Whatever happens, happens'

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley says he's hasn't had many contract conversations with general manager Joe Schoen in the month of April.

news

Micah Hyde: Bills motivated to 'bounce back' after disappointing 2022 season

Bills S Micah Hyde is happy to resume his rapport with teammate Jordan Poyer in 2023, and is ready to get the defense back to from in 2023.

news

Colts GM Chris Ballard sees Stephon Gilmore trade to Cowboys as 'good for both of us'

Colts general manager Chris Ballard described the Stephon Gilmore trade completed back in March as good for both Indianapolis and the cornerback, sending Gilmore to a good defensive fit while providing the team with another draft pick.

news

Broncos GM George Paton: RB Javonte Williams (ACL) still on track to play during 2023 season

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton said Thursday that running back Javonte Williams' recovery timeline from a knee injury still has him on track to return at some point in 2023.

news

GM Dave Ziegler: Raiders haven't 'closed the door' on drafting QB who could compete with Jimmy Garoppolo

Despite signing veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo, Raiders GM Dave Ziegler said the team is still open to drafting another signal-caller in next week's draft, and that any addition to the quarterback room would be able to compete for the starting spot.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, April 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort keeping talks with Budda Baker regarding trade request private

A week removed from Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker's request for a trade surfacing, the All-Pro remains on the roster and in high regard within the front office.

First-year general manager Monti Ossenfort said he has engaged in discussions with Baker and his representation, but intends on keeping those talks in-house.

news

Falcons release veteran cornerback Casey Hayward

The Falcons are moving on from veteran cornerback Casey Hayward after just one season with the club. Atlanta announced Friday that it released Hayward, less than a week before the start of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Browns GM Andrew Berry says team hasn't 'necessarily' shut door on Kareem Hunt return

More than a month since becoming a free agent, Kareem Hunt is languishing on the open market, along with several other veteran RBs. Browns GM Andrew Berry, though, hasn't slam the door shut on a potential reunion down the road.

news

Fifth-year option tracker for first-round picks from the 2020 NFL Draft

The deadline for NFL teams to option the fifth year on rookie contracts for their 2020 first-round picks is Tuesday, May 2.

news

NFL suspends five players, including four Lions, for violating gambling policy

The NFL is suspending five players, including four from the Detroit Lions, for violating the league's gambling policy, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE