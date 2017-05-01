Jets fanatic who begged for Jamal Adams got his wish

On Thursday night, the New York Jets earned pretty much universal praise for their selection of LSU safety Jamal Adams. This kind of stuff doesn't usually happen with Jets drafts.
Adams projects as an immediate starter with a superstar ceiling, which makes him an extremely welcome addition to New York's oh-my-god-they're-so-bad secondary. Even better, the Jets didn't have to mortgage their future to land Adams -- he dropped into their laps in a scenario that evoked memories of Leonard Williams' Gang Green arrival two years earlier.
We imagine the Jets decided on Adams after hundreds of hours of research, tape study and internal discussion, a process that weighed the pros and cons from every angle before making their multi-million dollar investment. Well, either that or they just listened to the random dude who relentlessly DM'd their Twitter handle in the months leading up to the big day.
Some of our favorite pleas include:
If Adams ends up being the driving force behind the Jets ending their almost 50-year Super Bowl drought, the organization should erect a Kyle Teichert statue right in the middle of the Meadowlands parking lot.