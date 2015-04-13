Jeremiah: Arik Armstead has elite traits, could go in top 10

Armstead is all over the board in NFL.com mock drafts but nobody has him higher than No. 15 overall to the San Francisco 49ers (a team he visited with this week). Some of that could be attributed to the lineman's lack of eye-popping numbers during his time in some Ducks uniforms but a lot of it may also be the result of what Jeremiah thinks is popping on the tape and seeing the raw tools to be a top-flight defender in the league.