Jeff Wilson 'would love to be back' with Dolphins in 2023: 'I feel like they love having me there'

Wilson said this week on WSVN Miami that he hoped to return to South Beach.

"I would love to be back and want to be back," Wilson said, via Josh Moser. "I love everything about the organization, the city -- it's all been a blessing. So, to stay there and continue to be there and not have to go to another place and re-learn and re-meet everybody all over again would be a major blessing because I love it there, and I feel like they love having me there."

Wilson paired well with Mostert, helping jumpstart a Dolphins running game that struggled out of the gate. Given their familiarity with the offense and running styles, both backs fit well in Mike McDaniel's scheme, having learned it in San Francisco.

With the need at the position, we'd expect at least one of Wilson or Mostert to be back in Miami in 2023, if not both. During last week's scouting combine news conference, general manager Chris Grier said he was open to both backs returning.

"Yeah, that was the one we talked about the other day for just a little bit because obviously we traded for [Wilson] and obviously [Mostert] and [coach Mike McDaniel's] relationship as well, too," Grier said in Indianapolis. "So yeah, we're very open to those guys coming back. We've talked about that scenario where they may be back. We may have the same backfield back next year.

"Obviously, they're free agents, and that'll play a part of it, but we'd be very excited to have them back."