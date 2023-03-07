Jeff Wilson 'would love to be back' with Dolphins in 2023: 'I feel like they love having me there'

The Miami Dolphins hit the offseason with a gaping hole at the running back spot. Not a hole, as in "a couple of guys who should be replaced." No. A virtual void of existence.
Miami exited the season with zero running backs from its active roster under contract in 2023. Jeff Wilson, Raheem Mostert and Myles Gaskin are all set to be unrestricted free agents. Salvon Ahmed is a restricted free agent.
The Dolphins acquired Wilson for a fifth-round pick in a midseason trade with the San Francisco 49ers last year. Presumably, they didn't do so for just eight games with the running back.
Wilson said this week on WSVN Miami that he hoped to return to South Beach.
"I would love to be back and want to be back," Wilson said, via Josh Moser. "I love everything about the organization, the city -- it's all been a blessing. So, to stay there and continue to be there and not have to go to another place and re-learn and re-meet everybody all over again would be a major blessing because I love it there, and I feel like they love having me there."
Wilson paired well with Mostert, helping jumpstart a Dolphins running game that struggled out of the gate. Given their familiarity with the offense and running styles, both backs fit well in Mike McDaniel's scheme, having learned it in San Francisco.
With the need at the position, we'd expect at least one of Wilson or Mostert to be back in Miami in 2023, if not both. During last week's scouting combine news conference, general manager Chris Grier said he was open to both backs returning.
"Yeah, that was the one we talked about the other day for just a little bit because obviously we traded for [Wilson] and obviously [Mostert] and [coach Mike McDaniel's] relationship as well, too," Grier said in Indianapolis. "So yeah, we're very open to those guys coming back. We've talked about that scenario where they may be back. We may have the same backfield back next year.
"Obviously, they're free agents, and that'll play a part of it, but we'd be very excited to have them back."
With only five draft picks, it feels unlikely Grier would use one of his top assets on a running back, but it could be a Day 3 option if a player he likes in a deep class at the position falls into the sixth or seventh round.