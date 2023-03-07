Around the NFL

Jeff Wilson 'would love to be back' with Dolphins in 2023: 'I feel like they love having me there'

Published: Mar 07, 2023 at 08:55 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Miami Dolphins hit the offseason with a gaping hole at the running back spot. Not a hole, as in "a couple of guys who should be replaced." No. A virtual void of existence.

Miami exited the season with zero running backs from its active roster under contract in 2023. Jeff Wilson, Raheem Mostert and Myles Gaskin are all set to be unrestricted free agents. Salvon Ahmed is a restricted free agent.

The Dolphins acquired Wilson for a fifth-round pick in a midseason trade with the San Francisco 49ers last year. Presumably, they didn't do so for just eight games with the running back.

Related Links

Wilson said this week on WSVN Miami that he hoped to return to South Beach.

"I would love to be back and want to be back," Wilson said, via Josh Moser. "I love everything about the organization, the city -- it's all been a blessing. So, to stay there and continue to be there and not have to go to another place and re-learn and re-meet everybody all over again would be a major blessing because I love it there, and I feel like they love having me there."

Wilson paired well with Mostert, helping jumpstart a Dolphins running game that struggled out of the gate. Given their familiarity with the offense and running styles, both backs fit well in Mike McDaniel's scheme, having learned it in San Francisco.

With the need at the position, we'd expect at least one of Wilson or Mostert to be back in Miami in 2023, if not both. During last week's scouting combine news conference, general manager Chris Grier said he was open to both backs returning.

"Yeah, that was the one we talked about the other day for just a little bit because obviously we traded for [Wilson] and obviously [Mostert] and [coach Mike McDaniel's] relationship as well, too," Grier said in Indianapolis. "So yeah, we're very open to those guys coming back. We've talked about that scenario where they may be back. We may have the same backfield back next year.

"Obviously, they're free agents, and that'll play a part of it, but we'd be very excited to have them back."

With only five draft picks, it feels unlikely Grier would use one of his top assets on a running back, but it could be a Day 3 option if a player he likes in a deep class at the position falls into the sixth or seventh round.

Related Content

news

Colts retain Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator, hire Brian Mason as new special teams coordinator

The Indianapolis Colts are retaining defensive coordinator Gus Bradley for Shane Steichen's coaching staff in 2023 while adding a special teams coordinator from the college ranks.

news

Lorenzo Carter returning to Falcons on two-year deal

The Atlanta Falcons kept one free agent off the market. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Falcons are signing pass rusher Lorenzo Carter to a two-year contract.

news

Packers RB Aaron Jones on Aaron Rodgers' offseason rumors: 'I hope he is not going nowhere'

Green Bay running back Aaron Jones discussed on "Good Morning Football" that he hopes QB Aaron Rodgers stays with the Packers for the 2023 season.

news

Seahawks, QB Geno Smith agree to new three-year contract worth $105 million

The Seahawks ensured Geno Smith will continue to write his new career narrative in Seattle in 2023 and beyond. Smith and the Seahawks have agreed to a new three-year, $105 million contract.

news

Chiefs expected to release DE Frank Clark

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to release defensive end Frank Clark after the sides couldn't come to terms on a revised contract, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday.

news

Chiefs not expected to place second franchise tag on OT Orlando Brown

The Chiefs are not expected to use a second franchise tag on left tackle Orlando Brown, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley fully reinstated following suspension for violating NFL's gambling policy

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been fully reinstated after serving a suspension for violating the NFL's gambling policy, the league announced Monday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, March 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Titans expected to release LB Bud Dupree after two seasons

The Tennessee Titans are expected to release pass rusher Bud Dupree, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per sources informed of the situation.

news

Bears GM Ryan Poles 'not greedy' with No. 1 overall pick, but QB-needy teams would have to go 'above and beyond' to close a deal now

The question is shifting from if Chicago Bears trade 2023's No. 1 overall pick to when, and general manager Ryan Poles

news

Saints, QB Derek Carr agree to four-year, $150 million contract

The New Orleans Saints are closing in on a deal with free-agent quarterback Derek Carr, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Monday, per sources.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE