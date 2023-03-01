Dolphins' Chris Grier 'not rushed' on picking up Tua Tagovailoa's fifth year: 'All options' are on the table

The Miami Dolphins have a looming decision regarding Tua Tagovailoa's future.
The Fins have two months to exercise the fifth-year option on the former first-round quarterback, which would guarantee $23.2 million for 2024.
General manager Chris Grier told reporters Wednesday from the NFL Scouting Combine that the club is weighing the option and isn't ruling out an extension this offseason.
"Yeah, I think all options [are on the table] like I said, we'll go through it here and we're going to spend a lot of time here," Grier said. " And that's a good thing, is we're not rushed to make anything right now. And so we'll be in touch with Tua's representatives and Mike [McDaniel] and I and Brandon [Shore] will sit and Steve [Ross] and we'll make a push for things and we'll talk and we'll see where they stand.
"But like I said, we're very excited for him. The strides he made this year with Mike and the offense, you guys have been here and seen it. It was really exciting. And to see the work he's put in that you guys don't see at the facility and around, it's been really incredible. And the dialogue between him and Mike just talking football. I've never heard as much football as he talks about Mike and stuff he sees even from other games. It's pretty cool to see."
Grier's comments come a day after coach Mike McDaniel said the team hadn't made a decision on Tagovailoa's fifth-year option.
"Like any other player, you factor in every variable," McDaniel said Tuesday. "I think it's important to recognize we have a congruence of interests by the Dolphins and the player, Tua, that we both want him to play at a very high level for a long time for the Miami Dolphins."
Tua has missed 10 games due to injury in three seasons, including four in 2022 due to concussion issues. Grier acknowledged that the QB's durability would play a factor in how the Dolphins proceed.
"I can't lie and say no. But it's not something that is going to make us afraid to do something long-term with him," Grier said. "The one thing he's had, he's been banged up, but he always comes back and bounces back and plays hard and performs, so excited for his future. Excited for watching him doing all the work he's been doing in the offseason right now to prepare for 2023 and he's very excited to get back on the field with his teammates."
The Dolphins have until May 1 to exercise or decline the fifth-year option on Tagovailoa's contract.