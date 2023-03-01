Dolphins' Chris Grier 'not rushed' on picking up Tua Tagovailoa's fifth year: 'All options' are on the table

General manager Chris Grier told reporters Wednesday from the NFL Scouting Combine that the club is weighing the option and isn't ruling out an extension this offseason.

"Yeah, I think all options [are on the table] like I said, we'll go through it here and we're going to spend a lot of time here," Grier said. " And that's a good thing, is we're not rushed to make anything right now. And so we'll be in touch with Tua's representatives and Mike [McDaniel] and I and Brandon [Shore] will sit and Steve [Ross] and we'll make a push for things and we'll talk and we'll see where they stand.