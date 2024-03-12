Jaylon Johnson: Bears' locker room mature enough to handle Justin Fields trade

Johnson and receiver DJ Moore have been among those who have shown support for Fields, but the corner wouldn't take it as a slap in the face if general manager Ryan Poles took the alternate path.

"We're all here to win ballgames," Johnson said. "So I don't think it's about necessarily our feelings or, 'Oh, well, you did this.' We're all here to win games. So whoever Poles brings in, whoever the staff brings in to help us win games, that's who we're going to rock with."

As the annual offseason quarterback carousel continues to spin, fewer and fewer obvious landing spots for Fields remain. That could put Chicago in an awkward situation. Do the Bears hang onto Fields in hopes a team misses out in the draft or injury strikes? Or do they sell him for a mid-to-late round pick simply to clear a clean path to Williams?

Keeping Fields past the draft could make for some awkward moments for Williams, who would have to answer questions about the locker room's support for the incumbent. Would Poles put a rookie quarterback through that? If he wants to maximize his compensation, he might have to. Or would he sell low to clear a clean path for the rookie?

In 2022, the Cleveland Browns traded a massive haul and gave Deshaun Watson a huge contract despite Baker Mayfield's presence on the roster. Cleveland didn't find a trade partner for the former No. 1 overall pick until July 6 (and still only received a conditional fifth-round pick).