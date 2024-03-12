 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Jaylon Johnson: Bears' locker room mature enough to handle Justin Fields trade

Published: Mar 12, 2024 at 08:19 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Several Chicago Bears veterans spent the past months stumping for a return of quarterback Justin Fields. However, as the days progress, it's become generally accepted that Chicago will use the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Caleb Williams, meaning Fields' days with the club are numbered.

Corner Jaylon Johnson, one of those players who supported the Bears retaining Fields, said Monday that the club is mature enough to handle the QB change.

"We know the business that we're in," he said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. "So I feel like it wouldn't be mature of us as a locker room not to rally together in spite of having Justin leave."

Johnson would still prefer the Bears stick with Fields but said the locker room understands the business.

"I know what it would do to keep him here. I know how we would feel with him here," he said. "We'll all have our opinions, our emotions, but as far as the locker room staying together, I think we have the right guys in the locker room to keep everything together, to keep us together."

Related Links

Johnson and receiver DJ Moore have been among those who have shown support for Fields, but the corner wouldn't take it as a slap in the face if general manager Ryan Poles took the alternate path.

"We're all here to win ballgames," Johnson said. "So I don't think it's about necessarily our feelings or, 'Oh, well, you did this.' We're all here to win games. So whoever Poles brings in, whoever the staff brings in to help us win games, that's who we're going to rock with."

As the annual offseason quarterback carousel continues to spin, fewer and fewer obvious landing spots for Fields remain. That could put Chicago in an awkward situation. Do the Bears hang onto Fields in hopes a team misses out in the draft or injury strikes? Or do they sell him for a mid-to-late round pick simply to clear a clean path to Williams?

Keeping Fields past the draft could make for some awkward moments for Williams, who would have to answer questions about the locker room's support for the incumbent. Would Poles put a rookie quarterback through that? If he wants to maximize his compensation, he might have to. Or would he sell low to clear a clean path for the rookie?

In 2022, the Cleveland Browns traded a massive haul and gave Deshaun Watson a huge contract despite Baker Mayfield's presence on the roster. Cleveland didn't find a trade partner for the former No. 1 overall pick until July 6 (and still only received a conditional fifth-round pick).

The situations aren't a one-for-one comparison -- as the Browns knew Watson would miss the start of the season, giving them a plausible reason for hanging onto Mayfield past the draft -- but the circumstance is educational for Chicago. The more openings that get filled, the less leverage Poles has in any trade for his former starter.

Related Content

news

Rams finalizing three-year deal to sign CB Darious Williams

The Los Angeles Rams are finalizing a three-year deal to sign cornerback Darious Williams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.
news

Vikings expected to sign QB Sam Darnold to one-year deal worth up to $10 million

The Minnesota Vikings are expected to sign veteran quarterback Sam Darnold to a one-year deal worth up to $10 million, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Monday night.
news

Jets signing QB Tyrod Taylor as veteran backup

Tyrod Taylor is set for his third tenure in New York, this time agreeing to terms with the Jets, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.  
news

Bengals releasing RB Joe Mixon, signing ex-Colts RB Zack Moss

Joe Mixon is being released by the Bengals, who are signing former Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss to a two-year, $8 million deal, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday night. 
news

DL Leonard Williams re-signing with Seahawks on three-year, $64.5M contract

The Seahawks and Leanard Williams have agreed to terms on a three-year deal that averages $21.5 million per year, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Jacoby Brissett, Patriots agree to one-year, $8M contract

Jacoby Brissett and the New England Patriots have agreed to terms on a one-year, $8 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Patriots re-signing OL Michael Onwenu to three-year, $57 million contract

The Pats are re-signing OL Mike Onwenu to a three-year, $57 million deal with $38 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday evening. Rapoport added Onwenu is receiving a $22.5 millioin signing bonus.
news

Ex-Chargers RB Austin Ekeler signing with Commanders on two-year deal worth up to $11.43M

Veteran running back Austin Ekeler is signing with the Commanders on a two-year deal worth up to $11.43 million, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Giants to trade for Panthers' Brian Burns, agree to five-year, $150M deal with LB

The New York Giants are acquiring pass rusher Brian Burns from the Carolina Panthers, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Monday.
news

Dolphins LT Terron Armstead will play in 2024, agrees to adjusted contract

The Dolphins and LT Terron Armstead have finalized an agreement to adjust his contract, clearing his way for a return in Miami in 2024, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
news

Raiders agree to terms with QB Gardner Minshew on two-year, $25M contract

The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to terms with quarterback Gardner Minshew on a two-year, $25 million deal with $15 million full guaranteed, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday. 