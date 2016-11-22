Jay Cutler left Bears fans with representative memory

The oft-criticized quarterback is dealing with a shoulder injury that should end his season, and with no more guaranteed money tied to his contract, there's an approximately 379 percent chance the Bears will say goodbye.
If so, Jay Cutler exits Chicago as the Bears' all-time leading passer. How about that? The Bears had two winning seasons in seven years with Cutler and just a single playoff win (way back in 2010). At least most Bears fans have the Cubs.
And now, here's (probably) Jay Cutler's final pass as a member of the Chicago Bears. Let's all light up a cig and dangle it one last time.