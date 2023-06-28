Jahan Dotson expects 'breakout year' in second season with Commanders: 'Make them feel me'

The No. 16 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Dotson still feels like he was overlooked coming out. He credits his early season success as a rookie -- two touchdowns in Week 1, four in the first four games -- to being motivated to prove his doubters wrong.

"That's why last year, when I felt like they passed up on me in the draft, all those teams, I had to make them feel me," he said. "I felt like I had to make them respect me. I felt like I wasn't getting the respect that I needed. I had to make them respect me."

But that was when Dotson was derailed with a hamstring injury he suffered in Washington's Week 4 loss to the Cowboys. He'd miss five games before returning and caught only two passes in his first three back.

A strong finish, however, with 21 catches for 344 yards and three TDs in his final five games put Dotson back on the right track. The Washington wideout said he "could've probably had 12, 12-plus" touchdowns last year had he been injury-free.

In Dotson's mind, it sets him up for even loftier heights in Year 2.

"Honestly, I feel like this is my breakout year," Dotson said. "It's what I've been working hard for, and I've got to make them feel me."

If that breakout season happens, some of the credit should go to McLaurin, who Dotson believes makes a WR duo with him that puts them "right at the top" in the NFL. Throw in third receiver Curtis Samuel, and that position is arguably the team's greatest strength.

But there are other questions on offense. It's likely that either Sam Howell or Jacoby Brissett will be the team's starting quarterback, and both could see time this season. There also could be an adjustment period as the offensive players adapt to a new coordinator in Bieniemy.

Dotson has praised Bieniemy’s early work and extolled his virtues previously, and he explained on the podcast the basic vision of the Commanders' offense this coming season.