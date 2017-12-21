Jaguars fans sending trash cans to Jadeveon Clowney

For most of 2017, Bortles looked every bit the liability that would stand in the way of the Jaguars and their gifted defense making a deep run in the playoffs. But something clicked over the past three weeks for Bortles. Since Week 13, the fourth-year quarterback is ranked fifth in the NFL in completion percentage, fifth in passing yards per game, first in touchdown-to-interception ratio (7-0) and first in passer rating (128.6). Blake Bortles woke up one morning and was a great NFL quarterback. It's weird.