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Jaguars fans sending trash cans to Jadeveon Clowney

Published: Dec 21, 2017 at 07:00 AM

Blake Bortles has become perhaps the grand curiosity of this NFL as we reach the final weeks of the regular season.

For most of 2017, Bortles looked every bit the liability that would stand in the way of the Jaguars and their gifted defense making a deep run in the playoffs. But something clicked over the past three weeks for Bortles. Since Week 13, the fourth-year quarterback is ranked fifth in the NFL in completion percentage, fifth in passing yards per game, first in touchdown-to-interception ratio (7-0) and first in passer rating (128.6). Blake Bortles woke up one morning and was a great NFL quarterback. It's weird.

Despite his impressive surge, Bortles retains a healthy army of doubters. That includes Jadeveon Clowney, who labeled Bortles' game as "trash" after Jacksonville whipped up on the Houston Texans last Sunday. Bortles took the high road in his response to Clowney's unprovoked barb, leaving it to Jaguars fans to handle the dirty work, so to speak.

Jaguars fans are a, well, passionate bunch. If you're in the Houston area and need a new trash can, it appears NRG Stadium is about to come into a surplus.

UPDATE: Clowney said on Twitter Friday the stunt inspired him to fill the trash cans and an entire truck with toys to donate to a local charity.

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