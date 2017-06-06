J.J. Watt thinks he's too high on 'Top 100' countdown

Well, here we go again. I've worked at NFL.com since the Top 100 launched six years ago, and it's weird that people -- including Justin James -- still fail to wrap their heads around the fairly simple premise behind the Top 100. I mean, it's in the damn title: Top 100 Players of 2017. This is not a ranking of who had the best season last year; it's about a player right now, spinning forward toward the new season.