It may be time to form a Cyrus Jones support group

"On the ball that hit him, as a returning, being any punt returner, once we don't field the ball then we have to get out of the way and keep it from hitting us," Bill Belichick said Tuesday. "That's a fundamental thing, but with ball security we all have to do a better job of taking care of the ball. We turned it over three times and all of those players and all the other players, we have to do a better job of it. Have to coach it better, have to handle it better."