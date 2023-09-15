Isaiah Simmons fitting in with Giants, expects 'emotions' ahead of revenge game vs. Cardinals

Given that less than a month ago Simmons was practicing with Sunday's opponent, there will undoubtedly be some residual motivation for the hybrid defender who couldn't quite find his bearings in Arizona.

Listed as a safety/inside linebacker in New York, Simmons feels he's in a better position to contribute to defensive coordinator Wink Martindale's system.

"I just feel like, this is a place where I was kind of meant to be," Simmons said. "I just feel like I knew I was going to fit in, but I didn't necessarily know I was going to fit in this well. You know, I fit in well with all the guys. I think I fit in really well in the system."

Like most of the Giants' players in the season-opening 40-0 loss to Dallas, Simmons didn't stand out in his first action. He generated one tackle in 15 total defensive snaps. Given his little time with the club, his usage in Week 1 shouldn't be a surprise. The question is how Martindale will utilize his talents moving forward.

"He's fitting in. He's fitting in," Martindale said Thursday, adding Simmons will get more action Sunday. "He's just going to keep getting better and better."