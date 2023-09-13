Dexter Lawrence: Giants got 'embarrassed' by Cowboys, but we must move on 

Humiliated. Destroyed. Demolished. Wrecked. Shellacked. Smashed. Humbled. Laughed-off-the-field. Pick your word to describe the New York Giants' 40-0 skunking at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys.
Star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence chose his own: "Embarrassed."
"We got embarrassed," Lawrence told Jared Schwartz of the New York Post. "But you've got to own it and move on, don't let it linger. That's the message that we're gonna live by. Just go out and execute. Prepare the same this week as we did last week. I thought we had a good week of practice and meetings, so keep preparing the same way and the results will come."
The Giants got blasted in all three phases. The offense put up a goose egg, with Daniel Jones tossing two interceptions and getting sacked seven times. The D allowed Dallas to scamper up and down the field, did not generate a sack, and had just seven total pressures (four from Lawrence), per NGS. Special teams had a field goal blocked, and Graham Gano missed another.
It was a three-phase disaster for Brian Daboll's club.
As a leader and captain, Lawrence said it's on him to lead the turnaround in Week 2, so one loss doesn't snowball into many.
"Yeah, for sure [it falls on my shoulders]," Lawrence said. "And I do that by my approach each day. This is early in the season, s-–- gonna happen. It's not gonna define our season if we don't allow it to is my message. We're gonna keep fighting, we're gonna keep preparing, we're gonna keep doing the right things and come out on top.
"Just not having excuses. They beat us. We've just got to come back the next week and not let that linger to the following week."
The Giants (0-1) head to Arizona (1-0) to take on the Cardinals on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.