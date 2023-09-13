Around the NFL

Dexter Lawrence: Giants got 'embarrassed' by Cowboys, but we must move on 

Published: Sep 13, 2023 at 10:19 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Humiliated. Destroyed. Demolished. Wrecked. Shellacked. Smashed. Humbled. Laughed-off-the-field. Pick your word to describe the New York Giants' 40-0 skunking at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys.

Star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence chose his own: "Embarrassed."

"We got embarrassed," Lawrence told Jared Schwartz of the New York Post. "But you've got to own it and move on, don't let it linger. That's the message that we're gonna live by. Just go out and execute. Prepare the same this week as we did last week. I thought we had a good week of practice and meetings, so keep preparing the same way and the results will come."

Related Links

The Giants got blasted in all three phases. The offense put up a goose egg, with Daniel Jones tossing two interceptions and getting sacked seven times. The D allowed Dallas to scamper up and down the field, did not generate a sack, and had just seven total pressures (four from Lawrence), per NGS. Special teams had a field goal blocked, and Graham Gano missed another.

It was a three-phase disaster for Brian Daboll's club.

As a leader and captain, Lawrence said it's on him to lead the turnaround in Week 2, so one loss doesn't snowball into many.

"Yeah, for sure [it falls on my shoulders]," Lawrence said. "And I do that by my approach each day. This is early in the season, s-–- gonna happen. It's not gonna define our season if we don't allow it to is my message. We're gonna keep fighting, we're gonna keep preparing, we're gonna keep doing the right things and come out on top.

"Just not having excuses. They beat us. We've just got to come back the next week and not let that linger to the following week."

The Giants (0-1) head to Arizona (1-0) to take on the Cardinals on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Related Content

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk highlight Players of the Week

Following standout performances Sunday, 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk and Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa were among the Players of the Week.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bill Parcells on Jets situation from head coach's perspective: 'Your team has to have hope'

Former head coach Bill Parcells uses his own experience on losing a starting QB in Week 1 to talk about where the Jets go from here without Aaron Rodgers under center. 
news

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk: QB Brock Purdy plays with 'swag' that 'bleeds' to the rest of the offense 

49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk said on KNBR that QB Brock Purdy's swagger has become infectious. "He plays with an extreme poise, but also poise and urgency," Aiyuk said.
news

RB Austin Ekeler on Chargers inability to finish games: 'It's just straight-up inconsistency'

Running back Austin Ekeler was asked Tuesday why he thinks the Chargers cannot finish games after the Bolts lost 36-34 to the Dolphins on Sunday. "Inconsistency. It's just straight-up inconsistency," he responded.
news

OC Brian Johnson: Eagles need to be 'mindful' of getting Dallas Goedert, D'Andre Swift more touches

In the Philadelphia Eagles' sluggish 25-20 win over the New England Patriots, their offense sputtered as a whole. Still, the lack of usage for tight end Dallas Goedert and running back D'Andre Swift in particular was eyebrow-raising.
news

Former Bears RB Tarik Cohen planning to sign with Panthers practice squad after two seasons away due to injury

Running back Tarik Cohen, who has not played in the league since 2020 due to injuries, plans to sign with the Carolina Panthers' practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh on loss of Aaron Rodgers: 'I don't know why people are trying to put an obituary on our team name'

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Tuesday that his team's expectations remain the same following Aaron Rodgers' season-ending Achilles injury, adding that Zach Wilson is firmly entrenched as the team's QB1 now.
news

Packers to receive second-round pick in 2024 NFL Draft following Aaron Rodgers injury

The Green Bay Packers, who traded Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets back in April, will now receive a second-round draft pick as part of the deal now that Rodgers is set to miss the final 16 games of the season due to a torn Achilles.
news

Mike Tomlin: Steelers WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring) 'probably unavailable' vs. Browns

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson is expected to miss a few weeks due to a hamstring suffered against the San Francisco 49ers.
news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers suffered torn Achilles vs. Bills, will miss remainder of 2023 NFL season

Aaron Rodgers' MRI on Tuesday revealed the Jets QB suffered a torn left Achilles in Monday night's game against the Buffalo Bills and he will miss the remainder of the season.