Dexter Lawrence: Giants got 'embarrassed' by Cowboys, but we must move on 

The Giants got blasted in all three phases. The offense put up a goose egg, with Daniel Jones tossing two interceptions and getting sacked seven times. The D allowed Dallas to scamper up and down the field, did not generate a sack, and had just seven total pressures (four from Lawrence), per NGS. Special teams had a field goal blocked, and Graham Gano missed another.

It was a three-phase disaster for Brian Daboll's club.

As a leader and captain, Lawrence said it's on him to lead the turnaround in Week 2, so one loss doesn't snowball into many.

"Yeah, for sure [it falls on my shoulders]," Lawrence said. "And I do that by my approach each day. This is early in the season, s-–- gonna happen. It's not gonna define our season if we don't allow it to is my message. We're gonna keep fighting, we're gonna keep preparing, we're gonna keep doing the right things and come out on top.

"Just not having excuses. They beat us. We've just got to come back the next week and not let that linger to the following week."