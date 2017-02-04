Is this purgatory? Super Bowl nights are unpredictable

That moment -- with Jenny McCarthy a few feet away from Tony and Amanda, by the way -- nicely summed up the fun randomness of the Leather & Laces party, held at Hughes Manor in Houston two days before Super Bowl LI. At one point in the evening, the following things were happening at the same time: 1) A woman in a wedding dress swayed back and forth 20 feet above the dance floor 2) Donnie Wahlberg was doing Donnie Wahlberg things 3) A guy was playing drums along with the DJ 4) A man was painting a full portrait of Muhammad Ali.