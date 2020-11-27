Is it better NOT to win the NFC West? Plus, fantasy sleepers

The Dolphins took the L last week in Denver, and rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa was replaced by Ryan Fitzpatrick with roughly 11 minutes left to play in the fourth quarter. In the four games he's started so far, Tua has thrown six TDs and zero interceptions with a 100 passer rating. While it's interesting that he didn't finish the game, the bigger takeaway probably is the fact that his head coach said he will remain the starter in Week 12 against the Jets. It seems Miami coach Brian Flores and offensive coordinator Chan Gailey may have been taking a strategic approach with Tua; once it was clear things would not go as planned against the Broncos (e.g., the run game wasn't working), they changed to the veteran before things could go haywire. In the matchup with the Jets, Tagovailoa will face a very young and inexperienced secondary -- giving him the opportunity to keep growing in a controlled manner.





(UPDATE: Tagovailoa is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets with a left thumb injury.)