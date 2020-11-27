Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (thumb) questionable vs. Jets 

Coach Brian Flores has gotten less and less committed to ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ starting as the week has progressed.

The Miami Dolphins coach said the rookie quarterback is questionable for Sunday's game against the New York Jets with a left thumb injury. Flores noted he'd watch practice film on Tagovailoa before making a final determination.

Tua jammed the thumb on his throwing hand on a helmet during Wednesday's practice. He has been listed as limited.

The 2020 NFL Draft No. 5 overall pick is coming off his worst game of the season in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Denver Broncos in which he was benched in the fourth quarter in favor of veteran ﻿Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿.

Flores said after the game that Tagovailoa remained the starting quarterback. The new thumb injury, however, could give cause for the Dolphins to hand the starting reins back to Fitzpatrick.

On the flip side, facing a winless Jets team that ranks among the worst defenses in the NFL against the pass could be a good chance to get Tua back on an upbeat track before the competition stiffens late in December for a Dolphins team in the playoff hunt.