Injury roundup: Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), OT Ronnie Stanley (knee/rest), CB Marlon Humphrey (foot) expected to play

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who has been battling an ankle injury that kept him out the last two weeks, is expected to play Sunday against the Steelers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, who has been dealing with a knee injury and cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who has a foot injury, are also good to play Sunday, Rapoport added. Stanley has been out since the Ravens 25-9 win against the Texans in Week 1. Humphrey has not played at all, making his season debut in Pittsburgh.
Baltimore will be getting Beckham, one of Lamar Jackson's targets, back out on the field, as well as help from Stanley in protecting the young quarterback. The Ravens also get added help on their defense, with Humphrey, as they go into this division matchup.
The Ravens and Steelers kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Other injuries we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 4 games:
- Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (knee), who was just activated off the physically unable to perform list, is expected to make his season debut Sunday against the Jaguars, Rapoport reported. He is also expected to be on a pitch count, likely playing on third down and pass-rush situations, Rapoport added.
- Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (cracked rib), who was listed as questionable, is not expected to play against the Cardinals, Rapoport reported, per a source. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson (back) is expected to play, and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (back) is a game-time decision, Rapoport added.
- Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee) and right tackle Tytus Howard (hand) are both expected to play against the Falcons, Rapoport reported. Wide Receiver John Metchie (illness) is also expected to play, Rapoport added.
- New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (right shoulder), who was listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Patriots, Rapoport reported, per a source. He is in a better place health-wise than last week after that AC joint sprain, Rapoport added.