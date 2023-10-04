Lions WR Jameson Williams will be 'ready to go' in first game since suspension lifted 

Williams dealt with a hamstring injury suffered in a mid-August practice, which relegated him to just one preseason appearance. The second-year wideout said the injury is in the rearview and shouldn't be an issue.

The 22-year-old added that he's not fretting about being ready, having kept himself in shape during the suspension by catching off the JUGS machine at home. Williams said the chemistry with Jared Goff shouldn't be an issue despite the time away.

"We had time at camp. We just had some time today. After practice we did stuff, whatever he thinks is good, we need," Williams said. "So I don't think it will take a lot of time. It will be good work when we get going."

Lions head coach Dan Campbell noted that we shouldn't expect Williams to play a full slate of reps out of the gate as the Lions work the speedy receiver into the game plan.

"It's just about polishing all the little things and we also know if he does play, he can't play 60 plays," Campbell said. "That's not smart, so we can't do that to him. So, we'll see where it goes and it's all about improvement. No different than the rest of the team, man."