Lions WR Jameson Williams will be 'ready to go' in first game since suspension lifted 

Published: Oct 04, 2023 at 08:23 AM
Kevin Patra

Detroit Lions receiver Jameson Williams is back on the practice field this week after his six-game suspension was shortened following the NFL-NFLPA agreement on revised gambling punishments.

The former first-round receiver, who has played in six games in his career, catching one of nine targets for a 41-yard touchdown, believes he could play in Week 5 against the Carolina Panthers despite the layoff.

"The whole time I was staying in shape, I was catching. I was doing those things to where when I get back I'll be ready," Williams said, via The Associated Press. "I guess that happened. I'm ready for it now. I just have to tune up some small little things and I'll be ready to go."

Williams dealt with a hamstring injury suffered in a mid-August practice, which relegated him to just one preseason appearance. The second-year wideout said the injury is in the rearview and shouldn't be an issue.

The 22-year-old added that he's not fretting about being ready, having kept himself in shape during the suspension by catching off the JUGS machine at home. Williams said the chemistry with Jared Goff shouldn't be an issue despite the time away.

"We had time at camp. We just had some time today. After practice we did stuff, whatever he thinks is good, we need," Williams said. "So I don't think it will take a lot of time. It will be good work when we get going."

Lions head coach Dan Campbell noted that we shouldn't expect Williams to play a full slate of reps out of the gate as the Lions work the speedy receiver into the game plan.

"It's just about polishing all the little things and we also know if he does play, he can't play 60 plays," Campbell said. "That's not smart, so we can't do that to him. So, we'll see where it goes and it's all about improvement. No different than the rest of the team, man."

The Lions already boast a dynamic offense. If Williams brings the consistent field-stretching element he was drafted to be, that could take the operation to another level. Heretofore, that's simply been a projection. Now, we get to see it in action.

news

Patriots acquiring CB J.C. Jackson from Chargers with rookie Christian Gonzalez (shoulder) likely out for season

The Los Angeles Chargers are trading cornerback J.C. Jackson to the New England Patriots for a swap of late-round picks in 2025, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Patriots rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez suffered a torn labrum and will likely miss the rest of the 2023 season, Rapoport reported.
news

Jaleel McLaughlin bringing 'bull' mentality, could see expanded role in Broncos' backfield

When Broncos RB Jaleel McLaughlin scored in Sunday's comeback win over the Bears, the undrafted rookie dug his feet in the dirt like a raging bull. McLaughlin said the celebration is symbolic of his mentality.
news

Patriots OC Bill O'Brien: QB Mac Jones' struggles versus Cowboys were 'uncharacteristic'

Despite Patriots QB Mac Jones playing his worst game of the season in Week 4 versus the Cowboys, New England offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien insisted Tuesday that Sunday's Jones wasn't the real Mac. "Some of the decisions that he made were very uncharacteristic of Mac," O'Brien said.
news

Giants head coach Brian Daboll downplays tablet toss, says he's on same page with Daniel Jones

Addressing the media and myriad questions about his sideline frustrations, Giants head coach Brian Daboll was steadfast Tuesday that he and ﻿Daniel Jones﻿ are on the same page and his technological outburst was not literally aimed at his quarterback. 
news

Commanders QB Sam Howell not looking past winless Bears on Thursday night: 'Definitely not a team you can take lightly' 

Facing a winless Chicago Bears squad might well be the best remedy for the Washington Commanders' ills, but quarterback Sam Howell isn't about to look past his Thursday night opponent, 0-4 or not. 
news

Bills OLB Von Miller on Week 5 return: 'If I was a betting man I would say yeah, you can expect to see Von Miller in London'

Absent since Week 12 of last season due to a torn ACL, Bills OLB Von Miller is aiming to return on Sunday against the Jaguars in London. 
news

Eagles signing veteran CB Bradley Roby in move to add secondary depth

The Philadelphia Eagles are adding needed depth to their depleted secondary. Veteran cornerback Bradley Roby is signing with Philly, NFL Network's James Palmer reported on Tuesday.
news

Jerry Jones: 49ers matchup a chance to see how Cowboys 'stack up against the best'

Week 5's marquee matchup falls on "Sunday Night Football" when the Dallas Cowboys visit the San Francisco 49ers. Jerry Jones said during a Tuesday radio interview the prime-time game will be a good measuring stick for his team.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans on being tied atop AFC South after four weeks: 'We really don't care'

With the AFC South all square with four teams tied at 2-2, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans isn't ready to smell the roses as Houston 
news

Patriots OLB Matthew Judon (biceps) scheduled for surgery, expected to miss at least two months

Patriots pass rusher ﻿Matthew Judon﻿ is scheduled for surgery on Wednesday for a biceps injury he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys and is expected to be out at least two months, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported