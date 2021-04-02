Indiana, Oregon, Tulsa pro days: Penei Sewell, Zaven Collins showcase rare size/athleticism combo

Ranking in Daniel Jeremiah's top 50: No. 12





The Ducks' massive offensive tackle prospect, who tops Bucky Brooks' ranking at the position, was the biggest draw of UO's pro day for NFL scouts, particularly as a 2020 opt-out. Sewell measured 6-4 7/8 and 331 pounds, was timed unofficially at 5.09 in the 40-yard dash, and had jumps of 28 inches (vertical) and 9-1 (broad), with 30 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. His arm measured 33 1/4 inches, while his hand was 10 3/8 inches.





Sewell was responsible for just one sack over his final two seasons of play at Oregon (2018 and '19), spanning 1,376 snaps. As one of the most ballyhooed prospects in the 2021 class, the 20-year-old is widely projected to be a top-10 pick.﻿﻿





"Generational player. And I would say the same about him as a human being," Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said on Friday to NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti, who was on assignment in Eugene, Oregon. "The leadership, the power which he plays with, his football IQ ... His ability just to see things, his instincts is something that, again, can change an entire franchise."