In the market for a terrifying Steve Smith bust?

Last week, everyone was talking about Cristiano Ronaldo's *interesting* bronze bust revealed at the Cristiano Ronaldo Madeira International Airport in Portugal.
Well, Sandy Buffie, a designer in Cleveland, has created a bust that rivals the Ronaldo one in terms of ridiculousness but is exponentially creepier. Behold, the Steve Smith Sr. bust.
According to Black and Blue Review, the bust is made of lint from Panthers players' towels. Yes, you read that correctly.
Buffie reportedly has a lint plug who is connected to Jackie Miles, the Panthers' equipment manager.
If you're a sociopath and/or an avid Panthers fan and you're interested in purchasing this "art," it's available for $500. Again, you did read that correctly.
(One silver lining is that the sale's proceeds will go toward a non-profit.)