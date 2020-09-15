If you think the fight for equality distracts from sports, you're missing the point 

Just as the urgent demands of Black people in sports should not be hand-waved away as a distraction, reports by The Washington Post of serious sexual harassment and misogyny existing within the Washington Football Team are not another off-field scandal to be forgotten once the season begins. They are a reminder of the constant barriers to success women face in the sports field, as well as the varying degrees of mistreatment women are subject to. They show, again, just how far we have to go in the fight for true equity.

We as a country have conditioned ourselves to question people who raise concerns over inhumane treatment because those people tend to belong to the most marginalized communities in our nation. The call for Black lives to matter was ignored by some because for so long, Black people were -- and still are -- marginalized by systemic inequality, based solely upon the color of their skin. The call for women to be accepted in the sports world was ignored by some because, for so long, women were marginalized by a "boys club" that did not make room for them. It's time to embrace -- and take seriously -- the concerns of the marginalized without discounting their experiences, to simply listen without questioning or doubting.

Take Goodell's own experience when he sat down with my friend Emmanuel Acho, a former NFL linebacker, to participate in the YouTube series Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man. When asked point-blank about kneeling and the protest movement started by Kaepernick in 2016, Goodell said he wished he knew more about what was happening in communities of color at the time, and that he now realizes that kneeling during the anthem was never about the flag. That interview revealed a continued awakening for Goodell and NFL leadership, though it came years late.

Before we can eradicate sexual harassment and discrimination and foster inclusivity in sports, we need to listen to women. We need to reckon with and understand how disturbing things like what reportedly transpired in Washington become normalized, accepted and, sadly, expected.

That's not to say we should demand women meet some arbitrary burden of proof. I could write at great length and unload my personal thoughts and experiences here, along with the stories of women across the NFL and other sports leagues. But we shouldn't have to share stories to be believed, or for change to happen.

To those in power, I would say this: Listen to women. Amplify our voices. Give us a chance to shine. Call out misogyny. Call out racism. Challenge the status quo. Educate yourself. Educate your family and friends. Educate your organization. Do not treat non-male, non-white employees as tokens. Do not let us feel isolated. Be aware that many of us have spent our lives working for acceptance in spaces that have not always been fully welcoming. Make sure we feel fully supported and free to grow the same way any other employee would be. All we want is equality -- and in my opinion, that's not asking too much.

Once we realize that women are much more than just a presence, we can begin to turn previously hostile environments into places where we can succeed. There is no finite number of concrete changes to discuss until we first acknowledge that we've not done enough. Our cultural climate must no longer allow for boys clubs to develop, or for who I am as a woman to be questioned.