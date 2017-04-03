Around the League

Presented By

I'm strangely invested in 'Tournament of Catches' final

Published: Apr 03, 2017 at 01:43 PM

As the host of a year-round NFL podcast, I understand the challenges that come with keeping a football show lively during these quieter days on the league calendar.

So I tip my hat to the producers and on-camera stars of NFL Network's Good Morning Football, who have three hours to fill each weekday and still manage to deliver entertainment value. And on that note, let me tip my hat again -- that's right, two hat tips! -- for GMFB's Tournament of Catches, which has served as a fun vehicle to celebrate some of the more exciting individual plays of the past season.

The five-round tournament has whittled down the field to just two plays: Doug Baldwin's diving one-handed catch in Week 3 against the 49ers and Julian Edelman's deflection catch against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Baldwin's catch is the Cinderella story of this tournament. A sixth seed, it advanced out of the semifinals by knocking off Julio Jones' incredible Super Bowl sideline reception, a catch that would've absolutely won this contest going away had the Falcons not set themselves on fire immediately afterwards. Just when you think Falcons fans were done suffering, the wound reopens. Thanks, Tournament of Catches.

Anyway, here's Baldwin's catch:

Let me start with this: It's a great freaking catch. Insane concentration, splendid athleticism, unreal hand-eye coordination. He even does a nice job pretending like it wasn't a big deal at all. This is an underrated aspect of the circus catch: That looked like it was hard to you, but for me, it was pretty regular.

That said, it came in the opening minutes of a Week 3 blowout of one of the very worst teams in football. With the stakes as high as they are -- again, this is damn grand finals of the Tournament of Catches -- I must factor in the stage.

And the stage gets no bigger than the final three minutes of the Super Bowl. Enter Julian Edelman:

Unbelievable. Incredelman, even. Back in February, I included this play as one of the eight separate opportunities the Falcons had to clinch the Super Bowl. If Robert Alford pulls that ball down rather than deflecting it in the air, Tom Brady's day in Houston ends with three interceptions and the game-deciding turnover. But given an opportunity to make a play on the ball, Edelman turns a nearly catastrophic error from his QB into another piece of Patriots legend.

And that's just the backstory! The catch itself is a thing of beauty, a love letter to reflexes, physics and the ability to raise your game when it matters most (not to mention another reminder why HD is the greatest thing to happen to sports in the past 30 years).

In a vacuum, based solely on level of difficulty, the catches by Baldwin and Edelman are neck and neck. But the events surrounding the Edelman catch make this an absolute no-brainer for me. And if Seahawks fans stuff the ballot box, I'm going to be the one person who follows through on a promise to move to Canada if a vote doesn't go my way.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2020 Graybeards: Squad of leftover free agents strong at QB

Dan Hanzus unveils the 2020 Graybeards -- and this year's roster of remaining free agents contains some tantalizing talents, including Cam Newton and Jadeveon Clowney.
news

Tom Brady, now 41, exists in his own great wide open

The Tom Brady doubters can stop now, as the 41-year-old Patriots quarterback continues to perform at a high level. Dan Hanzus wonders: How long can Brady keep this up as he heads into uncharted territory?
news

Darrelle Revis retires: Goodbye to the greatest N.Y. Jet

Darrelle Revis' retirement prompts Dan Hanzus to remember the many highs (and occasional lows) of the career of the greatest New York Jet of all time.
news

Jay Cutler is very much himself on 'Very Cavallari'

Dan Hanzus examines what Jay Cutler's star turn on "Very Cavallari" appears to reveal about the true nature of the former Broncos, Bears and Dolphins quarterback.
news

Mailbag: Is Flacco ready for his year-long NFL audition?

How will Joe Flacco react to Lamar Jackson's presence in Baltimore? Will Case Keenum pan out? Who needs a new uniform? Dan Hanzus answers those questions -- and more -- in his mailbag.
news

Ichiro wants to know: Who the (expletive) is Brady?

Tom Brady's enormous societal imprint doesn't cover everyone. Take, for instance, soon-to-be-retired baseball legend Ichiro Suzuki.
news

Pearson vs. Akers: Who is the draft's troll king?

Shifting the draft from Radio City Music Hall to large outdoor venues in other cities has paved the way for what's quickly become one of the draft's most entertaining aspects: The Day 2 troll jobs from representatives of rival teams.
news

Walk-up songs for every prospect at 2018 NFL Draft

Dan Hanzus has procured the song selections for each of the 22 prospects who will be in the green room at AT&T Stadium on Thursday night. Get ready to hear a lot of Drake.
news

Against all odds, Michael Crabtree-Aqib Talib III is on

Aqib Talib and Michael Crabtree will ply their trade outside the confines of the AFC West in 2018, but that won't stop the two men from sharing a field this year.
news

Trailer released for upcoming 'All or Nothing' season

The 2017 Dallas Cowboys got the NFL Films treatment during last season. We now have a trailer for how things played out for Jerry Jones' iconic team.
news

Good/Bad Week: Colts greats rewarded, Tyrod's ill luck

While it was a big week for a pair of Indianapolis Colts greats, Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor had some not-so-exciting news. Dan Hanzus scopes out the good and bad of the week.
news

Who will forever end their Super Bowl drought next?

Dan Hanzus takes questions from you, the readers, in the reincarnated End Around Mailbag. It livvvvvvvves! First up, which team is destined to win its first Super Bowl title next?
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW