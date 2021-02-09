How the Bucs stopped the Chiefs; why Carson Wentz worries me

It doesn't take long for great ideas to circulate around the NFL. In a copycat league, coaches will quickly steal and implement successful strategies to gain an edge on their opponents.

After watching the Buccaneers throttle the Chiefs' offense in a 31-9 win in Super Bowl LV, Kansas City's Andy Reid and his coaches should expect every team on their 2021 schedule to utilize bits and pieces from Tampa defensive coordinator Todd Bowles' impressive game plan. Bowles put on an absolute clinic directing a unit that kept the NFL's most explosive offense out of the end zone.

Rarely during the Patrick Mahomes era have we seen an opponent crack the Chiefs' offensive code like the Bucs did on Sunday. And it could very well signal the beginning of the end for one of the most successful runs we've ever seen in the NFL.

I know that seems like hyperbole, considering Mahomes and Co. entered Super Bowl LV on a 25-2 stretch extending back to last season. The former league MVP toyed with defenses, unleashing his unique playmaking ability and improvisational skills with such ease that the Chiefs routinely dropped 30-burgers on opponents. His superb game enabled his supporting cast to play like superheroes on the perimeter. The Chiefs were nearly impossible to defend -- until Bowles crafted a defensive masterpiece on the sport's biggest stage.

The Buccaneers' game plan was simple by design, but the flawless execution and results will encourage others to follow suit, a near-certainty not lost on the 25-year-old QB.

"As of today, I'm going to do whatever I can to look at the film and try to find ways to get better," Mahomes told reporters. "Obviously, with our offense and the success that we've had, when teams see the defensive plan that [Bowles] had and how well it worked, they're going to try and do the same thing. [I'm going to] try to find ways to combat that and kind of the evolution of our offense. We're going to have to do better things and be more efficient. That really goes with me and not always looking for the big play, but just finding ways to move the ball down the field."