Around the NFL

Patrick Peterson rips report of departure from Cardinals as 'dirty rumor'

Published: Feb 09, 2021 at 01:51 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Patrick Peterson﻿'s career-long journey with the Cardinals could be over in a month -- or it could not be.

Peterson's contract expires at the start of the new league year in March, making for a possible parting of ways. But the veteran cornerback isn't going to allow rumblings and rumors to distort the appearance of his situation.

"There is no real update," Peterson said about his contract status or future during a taping of his podcast with former teammate Bryant McFadden, via the Cardinals' official website. "It is just what you said it was: A dirty rumor. ... Me and the team haven't talked about contracts, we haven't talked about parting ways. That's just what it is, a dirty rumor. I don't know where (the reporter) got his insight from, but that was a dirty rumor."

Peterson was referencing a FanSided report that asserted Peterson would be leaving Arizona unless there was a substantial change in where the two sides stood.

There's a missing chunk of logic in the notion that Peterson would certainly be leaving Arizona if he didn't near an agreement before March. First, yes, of course he could be leaving -- that's the freedom afforded by free agency. Arizona could prevent this by extending him, or the Cardinals could risk it and allow Peterson to see what else is out there. But there's little reason to leak such a firm stance when the two sides could very easily come to terms on an agreement, even if they, as Peterson said, haven't yet discussed a new contract.

The reason for this: Peterson doesn't exactly have a ton of leverage. The 31-year-old took a visible step backward in 2020, losing some of his speed as many do with the passage of time. As a result, he posted his worst pass coverage grade since his rookie season, per Pro Football Focus, and though he recorded three interceptions, he wasn't the elite corner he'd once been.

There might not be much of a market for him, at least not enough to lure him away from the franchise he's called his own for his entire career. With the Cardinals on the precipice of playoff contention, he might end up wanting to stick around on a team-friendly deal. He could even take a one-year, bet-on-himself deal to try to prove he's not yet washed up.

After spending a couple years voicing his displeasure with the Cardinals during their stretch of post-Bruce Arians ineptitude, Peterson is no longer making strong pushes (even through back channels) for his freedom. This isn't a case of ﻿Le'Veon Bell﻿ versus the Steelers. We can ride it out into March before wringing hands.

Related Content

news

Lions hiring Antwaan Randle El as receivers coach

﻿Former Steelers and Washington player and Buccaneers assistant Antwaan Randle El﻿ is joining the Lions staff as a wide receivers coach, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Vikings sign veteran kicker Greg Joseph

The Vikings are adding a veteran kicker in Greg Joseph. What does that mean for Dan Bailey's future in Minnesota?
news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson: 'I'm frustrated with getting hit too much'

Is there an issue brewing between Russell Wilson and the Seahawks? The Seattle franchise quarterback told reporters Tuesday that he's "frustrated with getting hit too much."
news

Los Angeles set to host first Super Bowl since 1993

In one year, Los Angeles will welcome the Super Bowl to the region for the first time in nearly three decades. Super Bowl LVI will take place at SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park in Inglewood in February 2022.
news

Russell Wilson: 'I want to be involved" in Seahawks' personnel decisions

Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson said Tuesday that he wants to be more involved in his team's personnel decisions.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes to undergo toe surgery Wednesday

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes would undergo surgery Wednesday to repair a torn plantar plate in his toe, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

3-time DPOY Rams DT Aaron Donald: Lombardi Trophy is 'ultimate goal'

Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald won his third Defensive Player of the Year award this past weekend, but the star defender says a Super Bowl title is his "ultimate goal".
news

Darren Waller: Raiders 'don't feel like the gap is that big' with Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders finished the season with an 8-8 record but tight end Darren Waller said he feels that the team isn't that far behind their AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Richard Sherman plans to play two more years before retiring

Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman is set to hit the free-agent market next month, with the five-time All-Pro saying he wants to play for a competitive team and retire in two years.
news

QB Josh Rosen signs one-year deal with 49ers

San Francisco has signed former Cardinals first-round pick Josh Rosen to a one-year contract, the 49ers announced Monday.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: We need to 'find ways to be more efficient' 

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes told reporters Monday -- the day after Kansas City's humbling loss to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV -- that he and his team need to find ways to be more efficient next season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW