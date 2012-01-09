How much credit does McDaniels deserve for Tebowmania?

Not much. McDaniels showed the faith in Tebow and Thomas to draft them in the first round, but based on what McDaniels likes to do -- throw the ball -- Tebow might not have become what he has been this year under John Fox and his staff. McDaniels believed there was something special in Tebow, and for that, he was right. However, would he have changed what he likes to do for Tebow, or would he have forced Tebow to fit his scheme? Props to Fox and his staff for adjusting to Tebow. Credit goes to where credit is due.