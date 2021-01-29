Houston Texans CANNOT trade Deshaun Watson; three fits for Matthew Stafford

Ideally, the new leadership group in Houston -- which includes Caserio, Culley, defensive coordinator Lovie Smith and quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton -- help the franchise bury the hatchet with the superstar. Watson has been a dynamic playmaker for the Texans since he first took the reins in an electric (albeit abbreviated, due to injury) rookie campaign. He's guided the team to a pair of division titles and he played his tail off throughout the lost 2020 season. This is a cornerstone piece, the kind of guy you build an entire franchise around.

But what about Watson's trade request?

This is a time for long, open-minded discussions. Clearly, the quarterback doesn't feel like he's on the same page with the Powers That Be. This isn't surprising, given all of the widely reported dysfunction (and accompanying attrition) with this organization of late. Houston brass needs to do everything they can to change that, whether that entails looking in the mirror, opening the floor for candid discussion or both. Find a way to the reset button. Now.

But if the Texans are unable to patch up the relationship in the coming weeks and months? Well, I think they really just have to call the quarterback's bluff. In a cold, hard business sense, the Texans hold the leverage in this scenario -- having signed Watson to a four-year, $160 million extension less than five months ago -- and they can't be afraid to swing the hammer if things continue to go awry. The new collective bargaining agreement made it more punitive for players to engage in training camp holdouts, with mandatory $50,000 daily fines for missed practices. In addition, the Texans would have the right to recoup a part of Watson's $27 million signing bonus if he were to miss games during the regular season. Finally, the quarterback would have to pay back a significant amount of his signing bonus if the situation really blew up and he decided to retire to avoid playing for the Texans.