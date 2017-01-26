Hooters serves up free meal to Pats fire alarm bro

Published: Jan 26, 2017 at 04:53 AM

Crime does pay ... in the form of fried delicacies.

East Boston resident Dennis Harrison was arrested last weekend for allegedly pulling a fire alarm at the hotel where the Steelers were staying ahead of their AFC Championship Game against the Patriots. Harrison reportedly told police upon his apprehension, "I'm drunk. I'm stupid. I'm a Pats fan." Amazing.

Harrison, 25, was in court this week, where he pleaded not guilty to charges of disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and setting off a false fire alarm. This feels like the wrong plea, but we possess nary a law degree.

Meanwhile, a local Hooters chain positioned Harrison as a folk hero and made him an offer he couldn't refuse.

We say Harrison couldn't refuse because a manager at this Hooters establishment said he actually showed up and enjoyed a meal on Monday. This frickin' guy!

"Obviously if someone had the same name we would have honored it, but specifically we were looking for the one and only," said David Rodriguez, the manager who spoke with The Boston Globe on the phone.

Dennis. Buddy. Congrats on the free wings. Now accept the plea bargain. I'm trying to help.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

