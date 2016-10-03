Here's a tremendous look at the Vikings' new stadium

U.S. Bank Stadium is the new jewel of NFL stadiums. One can only hope that the impressive Minneapolis facility kickstarts an NFL revolution in the same way Camden Yards in Baltimore acted as a paradigm-shifter in baseball.
The Vikings will host their second primetime game in three weeks tonight when the New York Giants come to town for Monday Night Football. With that on tap, let's take a fun and different look at the Vikings' new home. Here's what game day for Week 2's Sunday night matchup against the Packers looked like through a 10K resolution time-lapse video presented by ESPN and NFL Films.
That is cool.