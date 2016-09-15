Heed this advice: Don't head-butt the football player

We get it.
You've traveled 800 miles to see your favorite team and now one of your favorite players is headed your way after scoring a touchdown. "Is this really happening? Is Eric Decker really running right at me? Man, he really is that handsome!"
And now you're face-to-face. A human connection. This is unreal! A story you'll tell your kids about one day. "How should I express myself? How should I let Eric Decker know that I am excited as he is about this important scoring play?"
Don't head-butt the football player.
Don't head-butt the football player.
OK, go ahead. Just head-butt the football player.