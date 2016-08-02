'Hard Knocks' snippets provide glimpse at Rams life

The 11th season of the groundbreaking HBO series doesn't premiere until next Tuesday, but NFL Films has been using the league's official Twitter account to drop some morsels of behind-the-scenes goodness, all of which have been collected below for your perusal.
Austin could have used his scooter when he was carted off the practice field with cramps on Sunday. Summer practice is hard!
There are always rookies that serve as narrative drivers for a Hard Knocks season. Charismatic fourth-round wideout Pharoh Cooper has the look, doesn't he?
Trumaine Johnson offers a tour of camp living space. Nice of the roommate to bring the Gatorade, but why put the case on the floor next to the refrigerator? Feels like a subtle internal power play.
Finally, a trip to famed Muscle Beach in Venice. This scene neatly illustrates some different types of bodies that are superior to yours and mine.