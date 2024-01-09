'Hard Knocks' shows Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel rallying team after loss to Bills cost Miami No. 2 seed

"Yesterday was hard as f--- to deal with, and in times like this, it either makes or breaks you," McDaniel said when addressing the team after their disappointing loss. "And I want to rip the bandaid off because here's what you got to know. Our intent is to be great. Well, inherent in that s--- is difficulty. Like you literally have to have difficult s--- to be great. The reason why we're frustrated is because we have high expectations that we've created. We created that s---. No one said, 'Oh, the Dolphins are X, Y and Z.' No, they did not actually, so our mindset collectively has no time for anything else, but getting to the point where we're best equipped to do that s--- and we're doing it as a team. We are in this together, earning it."