Around the NFL

'Hard Knocks' shows Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel rallying team after loss to Bills cost Miami No. 2 seed

Published: Jan 09, 2024 at 10:28 AM
White_Brenna
Brenna White

Digital Content Producer

Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and is available to stream on Max until the end of the Dolphins' season.

The start to the Miami Dolphins' season was spectacular. They were 5-1 in their first six games and had multiple players breaking records left and right.

Related Links

However, all good things must come to an end, and for the Dolphins, it cost them the possibility of home-field advantage in the playoffs. 

All the Dolphins needed to do was win their last game of the season, and then the AFC East was theirs after already clinching a spot in the postseason action. But they fell 21-14 to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, and Miami went from potentially holding onto the No. 2 seed to dropping down to the No. 6 seed. Now, the Dolphins will be facing off against the Chiefs in Kansas City during Wild Card Weekend to try to make it to the divisional round of the playoffs.

The eighth episode of HBO's Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins shows how head coach Mike McDaniel took time to sit down with his team after the game and remind them of what it takes to be great and win.

"Yesterday was hard as f--- to deal with, and in times like this, it either makes or breaks you," McDaniel said when addressing the team after their disappointing loss. "And I want to rip the bandaid off because here's what you got to know. Our intent is to be great. Well, inherent in that s--- is difficulty. Like you literally have to have difficult s--- to be great. The reason why we're frustrated is because we have high expectations that we've created. We created that s---. No one said, 'Oh, the Dolphins are X, Y and Z.' No, they did not actually, so our mindset collectively has no time for anything else, but getting to the point where we're best equipped to do that s--- and we're doing it as a team. We are in this together, earning it."

The Fins roster is full of superstars, and this team still has plenty of potential as it faces its next endeavor. Whether it was Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert or Tua Tagovailoa making history, the Dolphins were on fire this year and just kept gaining momentum as the season went on. After battling injuries, Miami has also found a way to survive and hopes to have a somewhat healthy team this week.

Nonetheless, the playoffs are approaching in just a few days, and the Dolphins must put aside the disappointment from their last regular season matchup as they look to what is ahead of them. They may not be at home, but they are still fighting for a chance at the Super Bowl.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo on his future after 'weird' season: 'I just want to get back to playing' 

After being benched six games into his three-year, $72.75 million contract, Las Vegas Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo said Monday he just wants to find a way to get winning again, whether in Vegas or elsewhere. "I just want to get back to playing, honestly," Garoppolo told reporters.
news

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. not anti-franchise tag as free agency looms

Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is slated for free agency this offseason -- unless Indy uses the franchise tag. Pittman discussed that possibility on Monday.
news

Jim Harbaugh on possible leap to NFL after Michigan's national title win: 'I just want to enjoy this'

Michigan's 34-13 victory Monday night over Washington sealed a 15-0 season for the Wolverines, delivering the university's first national title since 1997, and questions immediately turned to Jim Harbaugh's future. "I just want to enjoy this," Harbaugh said. 
news

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel: 'Zero people' are concerned with WR Tyreek Hill's recent drops

There might be some consternation in Miami after the Dolphins lost three of their last five to drop the AFC East crown that seemed theirs for much of the season, but the team is not concerned with the amount of drop Tyreek Hill has had during the season.
news

Jaguars fire defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell, his staff after two seasons

The Jacksonville Jaguars have fired defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell and his staff, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Jets WR Garrett Wilson on 2023: 'What happened this season can't happen again'

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Monday he does not anticipate drastic changes, while standout receiver Garrett Wilson opined that "what happened this season can't happen again."
news

Wink Martindale resigns as Giants defensive coordinator after two seasons

New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has resigned from his position after two years with the Giants, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday afternoon.
news

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll plans to return in 2024: 'I'm not worn out. I'm not tired'

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll affirmed his desire to return in 2024 for what would be his 15th season at the helm.
news

Saints HC Dennis Allen expects to return for 2024 season, says no 'fracture' in locker room

After a trying season that ended with a strong finish, Dennis Allen's job as head coach of the New Orleans Saints appears to be safe.
news

Bears QB Justin Fields has 'no regrets' entering uncertain offseason: 'I gave it my all'

The Bears' 17-9 loss to division rival Green Bay on Sunday ends a 7-10 season with all eyes in Chicago turning to the future of Justin Fields. "That decision is not in my hands," Fields said Sunday. "All I can control is what I did do. I gave it my all. Whether it's here or not, I have no regrets."