'Hard Knocks' shows Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel rallying team after loss to Bills cost Miami No. 2 seed

Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and is available to stream on Max until the end of the Dolphins' season.
The start to the Miami Dolphins' season was spectacular. They were 5-1 in their first six games and had multiple players breaking records left and right.
However, all good things must come to an end, and for the Dolphins, it cost them the possibility of home-field advantage in the playoffs.
All the Dolphins needed to do was win their last game of the season, and then the AFC East was theirs after already clinching a spot in the postseason action. But they fell 21-14 to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, and Miami went from potentially holding onto the No. 2 seed to dropping down to the No. 6 seed. Now, the Dolphins will be facing off against the Chiefs in Kansas City during Wild Card Weekend to try to make it to the divisional round of the playoffs.
The eighth episode of HBO's Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins shows how head coach Mike McDaniel took time to sit down with his team after the game and remind them of what it takes to be great and win.
"Yesterday was hard as f--- to deal with, and in times like this, it either makes or breaks you," McDaniel said when addressing the team after their disappointing loss. "And I want to rip the bandaid off because here's what you got to know. Our intent is to be great. Well, inherent in that s--- is difficulty. Like you literally have to have difficult s--- to be great. The reason why we're frustrated is because we have high expectations that we've created. We created that s---. No one said, 'Oh, the Dolphins are X, Y and Z.' No, they did not actually, so our mindset collectively has no time for anything else, but getting to the point where we're best equipped to do that s--- and we're doing it as a team. We are in this together, earning it."
The Fins roster is full of superstars, and this team still has plenty of potential as it faces its next endeavor. Whether it was Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert or Tua Tagovailoa making history, the Dolphins were on fire this year and just kept gaining momentum as the season went on. After battling injuries, Miami has also found a way to survive and hopes to have a somewhat healthy team this week.
Nonetheless, the playoffs are approaching in just a few days, and the Dolphins must put aside the disappointment from their last regular season matchup as they look to what is ahead of them. They may not be at home, but they are still fighting for a chance at the Super Bowl.