'Hard Knocks' leans on personalities to stay fresh

Published: Aug 08, 2016 at 06:20 AM

On Tuesday night, "Hard Knocks" will return to your television. This is good news for people who are fans of smart, entertaining football content. The NFL Films production -- which debuted at Baltimore Ravens camp way back in August 2001 -- has become a stalwart franchise for HBO, providing fans with a behind-the-scenes look at how the sausage is made. No small feat when you're talking about the members-only world of the NFL.

Fifteen years and 11 seasons in, can "Hard Knocks" still surprise us? At a May press conference about the Los Angeles Rams' involvement with the series this year, I spoke with "Hard Knocks" director Matt Dissinger, who began his involvement with the series in 2007 as a worker bee in the robotic camera room at Chiefs camp. It is on Dissinger to tell the story of the Rams this summer without giving the ardent "Hard Knocks" fan a case of déjà vu.

"Absolutely, there's a challenge. The nature of training camp is just so repetitive and redundant," Dissinger said. "You're going to have your first day of camp, your first day of pads. And I think we take a lot of pride in ourselves in making those things unique to each environment. Really, it comes down to the characters and the people.

"That's the difference between teams. There's not a lot of variation in terms of how they run their camps, but you find the people. Like last year, Charles James, or E.Z. [Nwachukwu], those are unique to the Texans. J.J. Watt is obviously unique to the Texans. My group prides themselves on finding out who those people are here and getting with them and documenting them as early as possible."

The challenge, of course, is finding those compelling personalities as soon as possible, no easy task when 80 players arrive at training camp. Dissinger says the process of finding compelling personalities is largely organic, though pre-production legwork is part of it.

"You can do as much research as you can on these rookies and undrafted guys, but there's not a whole lot out there on them," Dissinger said. "It's only when you get in person and you talk to them and you're around them at practice. Wow, that guys sounds interesting. He's a little bit funny. Let's ask if we can wire him tomorrow. So it's just an ongoing process that really never stops."

Ultimately, a "Hard Knocks" season is often defined -- or at least remembered -- by a scene. In Kansas City, it was the Bernard Pollard dance. In New York, it was Rex's G-D snack speech. In Miami, it was Chad Johnson learning his career was over. Dissinger's job is to find those moments. Does he immediately know when an iconic "Hard Knocks" moment is in front of him?

"A lot of times, yes. I've been doing this long enough where I think I'm good enough to recognize, That was pretty special," he said. "Last year, there was a speech that Bill O'Brien gave. And I remember listening to it on the field, and I don't do any editing, but I could picture exactly how that was going to end up and it was just such a fantastic speech.

"It was where he said, 'We're the almost team. We almost made the catch, we almost made the interception, we almost made the playoffs.' And to me, he was just such a great speaker, and those speeches were so poignant. But as soon as I'm listening to it, I'm thinking, That's going to be good on the show."

"Hard Knocks" hasn't been immune to criticism. When I spoke with Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians at the "All or Nothing" premiere in June, he explained why he was open to participating in NFL Films' newest documentary series but had no interest in the flagship program.

"My problem with 'Hard Knocks' has always been the sensationalism of guys getting cut," Arians said. "Reality TV, seeing dreams come to an end. ['All or Nothing'] has none of that."

I recently asked Dissinger about that criticism, which we've heard in different forms for years in NFL circles. Dissinger strongly disagreed with the notion, calling the coverage of camp cuts "inevitable," given the nature of the show.

"All that we can do as a production is present what happens," Dissinger explained in a phone call on Monday from Rams camp. "I don't believe that we editorialize a conversation of a player being told he's cut, and there's certainly the reverse of that, where, on several occasions, you can say a little bit of extra exposure has helped some guys get jobs on other teams. Danny Amendola [currently with the Patriots] was cut on 'Hard Knocks.' Chris Hogan [also currently with the Pats] was cut on 'Hard Knocks.' Danny Woodhead [currently with the Chargers] was cut on 'Hard Knocks.' Last year, it was Kourtnei Brown, cut [by the Texans], got a job with the Buccaneers.

"I don't believe that we take these things and exploit a player for fun. I think a documentary series is to document what happens, just the same as you would if a player has a great game or if he gets criticized in a meeting. This is not a scripted reality show. We didn't write the cuts into the show. It's just a matter of course for what happens in a training camp."

Hard Knocks premieres Tuesday, August 9 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO. You can read episode recaps from Dan Hanzus every week.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2020 Graybeards: Squad of leftover free agents strong at QB

Dan Hanzus unveils the 2020 Graybeards -- and this year's roster of remaining free agents contains some tantalizing talents, including Cam Newton and Jadeveon Clowney.
news

Tom Brady, now 41, exists in his own great wide open

The Tom Brady doubters can stop now, as the 41-year-old Patriots quarterback continues to perform at a high level. Dan Hanzus wonders: How long can Brady keep this up as he heads into uncharted territory?
news

Darrelle Revis retires: Goodbye to the greatest N.Y. Jet

Darrelle Revis' retirement prompts Dan Hanzus to remember the many highs (and occasional lows) of the career of the greatest New York Jet of all time.
news

Jay Cutler is very much himself on 'Very Cavallari'

Dan Hanzus examines what Jay Cutler's star turn on "Very Cavallari" appears to reveal about the true nature of the former Broncos, Bears and Dolphins quarterback.
news

Mailbag: Is Flacco ready for his year-long NFL audition?

How will Joe Flacco react to Lamar Jackson's presence in Baltimore? Will Case Keenum pan out? Who needs a new uniform? Dan Hanzus answers those questions -- and more -- in his mailbag.
news

Ichiro wants to know: Who the (expletive) is Brady?

Tom Brady's enormous societal imprint doesn't cover everyone. Take, for instance, soon-to-be-retired baseball legend Ichiro Suzuki.
news

Pearson vs. Akers: Who is the draft's troll king?

Shifting the draft from Radio City Music Hall to large outdoor venues in other cities has paved the way for what's quickly become one of the draft's most entertaining aspects: The Day 2 troll jobs from representatives of rival teams.
news

Walk-up songs for every prospect at 2018 NFL Draft

Dan Hanzus has procured the song selections for each of the 22 prospects who will be in the green room at AT&T Stadium on Thursday night. Get ready to hear a lot of Drake.
news

Against all odds, Michael Crabtree-Aqib Talib III is on

Aqib Talib and Michael Crabtree will ply their trade outside the confines of the AFC West in 2018, but that won't stop the two men from sharing a field this year.
news

Trailer released for upcoming 'All or Nothing' season

The 2017 Dallas Cowboys got the NFL Films treatment during last season. We now have a trailer for how things played out for Jerry Jones' iconic team.
news

Good/Bad Week: Colts greats rewarded, Tyrod's ill luck

While it was a big week for a pair of Indianapolis Colts greats, Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor had some not-so-exciting news. Dan Hanzus scopes out the good and bad of the week.
news

Who will forever end their Super Bowl drought next?

Dan Hanzus takes questions from you, the readers, in the reincarnated End Around Mailbag. It livvvvvvvves! First up, which team is destined to win its first Super Bowl title next?
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW