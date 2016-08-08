'Hard Knocks' leans on personalities to stay fresh

"All that we can do as a production is present what happens," Dissinger explained in a phone call on Monday from Rams camp. "I don't believe that we editorialize a conversation of a player being told he's cut, and there's certainly the reverse of that, where, on several occasions, you can say a little bit of extra exposure has helped some guys get jobs on other teams. Danny Amendola [currently with the Patriots] was cut on 'Hard Knocks.' Chris Hogan [also currently with the Pats] was cut on 'Hard Knocks.' Danny Woodhead [currently with the Chargers] was cut on 'Hard Knocks.' Last year, it was Kourtnei Brown, cut [by the Texans], got a job with the Buccaneers.