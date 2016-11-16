 Skip to main content
Advertising

Happy day: Mike Tirico to come off the bench for NBC

Published: Nov 16, 2016 at 05:26 AM

Mike Tirico's about to call some damn NFL games. The world is a good and just place.

On Wednesday, NBC announced Tirico -- one of the sport's best play-by-play guys -- will be behind the mic for the next three network telecasts, starting with the Packers and Redskins matchup this Sunday.

Al Michaels, The Don of play-by-play men, effectively gets a Thanksgiving week vacation. When you're 72 and you're Al Michaels, these are the perks of the gig.

Under the new Thursday Night Football deal, the team of Michaels and Cris Collinsworth -- thought by many to be the best in the business -- have seen their workload ramped up considerably. The initial public assumption was that the newly hired Tirico would handle all of NBC's Thursday night broadcasts, but the language of the deal between the league and NBC and CBS dictated that the networks use their No. 1 team for all Thursday telecasts. (Jim Nantz and Phil Simms are the top dogs for CBS).

With Michaels stepping away, Tirico becomes the de facto No. 1 guy on a temporary basis. Hello, loophole! Tirico has been in the shadows this season after leaving ESPN for NBC, relegated to a supporting role on the Football Night In America pregame show. In addition to his upcoming work, Tirico will join Collinsworth to call the Thursday night matchup between the Giants and Eagles on Dec. 22.

"With the additional games on our schedule this season, it's nice to have a bye week," Michaels said in a statement released by NBC. "We're lucky to have someone of Mike's caliber to step in with Cris, Michele (Tafoya) and the rest of the team."

No word if Tirico will be asked to sing the Carrie Underwood "Oh Sunday Night" theme as a sort of hazing ritual. Fingers crossed.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2020 Graybeards: Squad of leftover free agents strong at QB

Dan Hanzus unveils the 2020 Graybeards -- and this year's roster of remaining free agents contains some tantalizing talents, including Cam Newton and Jadeveon Clowney.
news

Tom Brady, now 41, exists in his own great wide open

The Tom Brady doubters can stop now, as the 41-year-old Patriots quarterback continues to perform at a high level. Dan Hanzus wonders: How long can Brady keep this up as he heads into uncharted territory?
news

Darrelle Revis retires: Goodbye to the greatest N.Y. Jet

Darrelle Revis' retirement prompts Dan Hanzus to remember the many highs (and occasional lows) of the career of the greatest New York Jet of all time.
news

Jay Cutler is very much himself on 'Very Cavallari'

Dan Hanzus examines what Jay Cutler's star turn on "Very Cavallari" appears to reveal about the true nature of the former Broncos, Bears and Dolphins quarterback.
news

Mailbag: Is Flacco ready for his year-long NFL audition?

How will Joe Flacco react to Lamar Jackson's presence in Baltimore? Will Case Keenum pan out? Who needs a new uniform? Dan Hanzus answers those questions -- and more -- in his mailbag.
news

Ichiro wants to know: Who the (expletive) is Brady?

Tom Brady's enormous societal imprint doesn't cover everyone. Take, for instance, soon-to-be-retired baseball legend Ichiro Suzuki.
news

Pearson vs. Akers: Who is the draft's troll king?

Shifting the draft from Radio City Music Hall to large outdoor venues in other cities has paved the way for what's quickly become one of the draft's most entertaining aspects: The Day 2 troll jobs from representatives of rival teams.
news

Walk-up songs for every prospect at 2018 NFL Draft

Dan Hanzus has procured the song selections for each of the 22 prospects who will be in the green room at AT&T Stadium on Thursday night. Get ready to hear a lot of Drake.
news

Good/Bad Week: Colts greats rewarded, Tyrod's ill luck

While it was a big week for a pair of Indianapolis Colts greats, Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor had some not-so-exciting news. Dan Hanzus scopes out the good and bad of the week.
news

Who will forever end their Super Bowl drought next?

Dan Hanzus takes questions from you, the readers, in the reincarnated End Around Mailbag. It livvvvvvvves! First up, which team is destined to win its first Super Bowl title next?
news

Eagles' locker room turns into a raucous dance party

All teams get wild after winning the Super Bowl. But the crazy stuff seems to be saved for the postgame party of choice. This Eagles team was different, however. The party was on immediately.
news

Justin Timberlake plays the hits (and hangs w/ Prince)

When you have as many hits as Justin Timberlake, it must be an agonizing process to come up with a 12-minute Super Bowl setlist. So credit Timberlake with a little outside-the-box thinking.