Happy day: Mike Tirico to come off the bench for NBC

Under the new Thursday Night Football deal, the team of Michaels and Cris Collinsworth -- thought by many to be the best in the business -- have seen their workload ramped up considerably. The initial public assumption was that the newly hired Tirico would handle all of NBC's Thursday night broadcasts, but the language of the deal between the league and NBC and CBS dictated that the networks use their No. 1 team for all Thursday telecasts. (Jim Nantz and Phil Simms are the top dogs for CBS).