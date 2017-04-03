Gronk fulfills destiny, appears in WrestleMania match

Let's be honest here: There's no way Bill Belichick is down with his injury-prone tight end dropping the 6-foot-5, 230-pound Jinder Mahal with a shoulder-block, especially when said injury-prone tight end is just a few months removed from back surgery. That said, the physicality didn't go beyond that one move and a couple of boot stomps, so we don't imagine Gronk will be summoned to Patriot Way over the stunt.