Green Bay Packers vs. Indianapolis Colts: Likelier road winner?

On Sunday, the Packers will have their best line in place -- including rookie center Corey Linsley, who should perform that much better now that he's got 17 games (including the playoffs) under his belt. Also, I don't expect Rodgers to avoid cornerback Richard Sherman again, which should help open things up for the offense. Finally, I see the Packers using versatile receiver Randall Cobb in some interesting ways, perhaps creating mismatches by having him come out of the backfield, as they did against the Cowboys last week.