Golden Tate is having more fun than you

The Lions wide receiver finished with eight catches for 165 yards and a touchdown in a 31-28 win over the Rams, easily his best performance in what had been a lost season through five weeks.
Tate looked like he was having some fun, too. His fourth-quarter score came loaded with two great visuals: Tate impressively located an end zone camera just as he reached pay dirt, then took part in a celebration dance with the Lions cheerleaders.
The cheerleader frolic isn't as original as proposing to a kicking net, but Tate's return to playmaker status is more than enough for the Lions.