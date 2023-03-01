GM Howie Roseman on Eagles' success with push play: 'All I know is everything we're doing is legal and works' 

The competition committee discussed the QB push play at length this week, according to NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent, and will revisit the topic again later this offseason.

Asked about a possible ban on the QB push play on Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni quipped, "I think some defensive coaches are bringing that up."

"No, we'll play whatever rules they have," he said. "But it was obviously a very successful play for us. …Very successful play for us, but it wasn't the only thing we were doing off of it. We had some exciting plays that came off of it when the defenses were trying to stop the play they thought were coming."