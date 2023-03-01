Around the NFL

GM Howie Roseman on Eagles' success with push play: 'All I know is everything we're doing is legal and works' 

Published: Mar 01, 2023 at 07:00 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Philadelphia Eagles dominated short-yardage situations in 2022, often utilizing players pushing quarterback Jalen Hurts forward to gain first downs.

The Eagles converted 90% of QB sneaks, with Hurts also generating six first downs in the Super Bowl on sneaks. The push play has been legal since 2005, but no team employed it with as much dominance as the 2022 Eagles. Philly's success has led to discussions about whether pushing a player should be illegal again.

The competition committee discussed the QB push play at length this week, according to NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent, and will revisit the topic again later this offseason.

Asked about a possible ban on the QB push play on Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni quipped, "I think some defensive coaches are bringing that up."

"No, we'll play whatever rules they have," he said. "But it was obviously a very successful play for us. …Very successful play for us, but it wasn't the only thing we were doing off of it. We had some exciting plays that came off of it when the defenses were trying to stop the play they thought were coming."

Added Sirianni: "I don't get a vote. They don't ask me. ... I thought it was good for the game. Obviously, I'm biased. We had a lot of success with it."

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman added that just because Hurts and the offense were so good at the play doesn't mean the rules must be changed.

"All I know is everything we're doing is legal and works," he said. "Just because people do something that's really good doesn't mean it should be outlawed."

We'll see this offseason whether the Competition Committee and NFL owners agree with the Eagles' brass.

