Giants co-owner John Mara likens coach Brian Daboll to 'Bono walking around New York City' right now

New York Giants coach Brian Daboll endeared himself to Big Blue fans in his first season, not only spearheading a surprising playoff berth with a still-rebuilding club but doing so with a fiery and frank persona that meshes well with the fanbase.
Giants co-owner John Mara joked this week on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he's warned Daboll things could turn quickly if losing piles up.
"We kid him, I mean, right now, he's Bono walking around New York City," Mara said. "But I've told him, I've said, 'In this business, it doesn't take long to go from Bono to Bozo. So don't get your head too big right now.' But he has been great."
Daboll took a team few -- if any -- believed would make much noise in Year 1 of the new team brass taking over and went 9-7-1, enough to earn a playoff bid. Then the Giants went out and won a road playoff game. The 2022 AP NFL Coach of the Year certainly earned the honor, and his offense helped unlock Daniel Jones, leading to the quarterback's massive new deal.
The Giants have admitted that they remain in building mode this offseason despite last season's success. That's the correct mentality to take. There are still holes up and down the roster, from lacking weapons on offense to glaring needs on defense. But the one thing that makes life easier for fans is a coaching staff that has proven to lift lower talent into production. Daboll and his staff have done that. Now the job is to repeat it.
The more success Daboll has, the more expectations New York will have. Assuredly, he'd have it no other way.