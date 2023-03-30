Giants co-owner John Mara likens coach Brian Daboll to 'Bono walking around New York City' right now

Daboll took a team few -- if any -- believed would make much noise in Year 1 of the new team brass taking over and went 9-7-1, enough to earn a playoff bid. Then the Giants went out and won a road playoff game. The 2022 AP NFL Coach of the Year certainly earned the honor , and his offense helped unlock Daniel Jones , leading to the quarterback's massive new deal .

The Giants have admitted that they remain in building mode this offseason despite last season's success. That's the correct mentality to take. There are still holes up and down the roster, from lacking weapons on offense to glaring needs on defense. But the one thing that makes life easier for fans is a coaching staff that has proven to lift lower talent into production. Daboll and his staff have done that. Now the job is to repeat it.